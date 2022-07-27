LIV Golf Announces 14-Event 2023 Season, With $405 Million in Prize Money

As had been reported in recent weeks, the startup series will play more events next year with a set field of 48 players divided among 12 teams.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – LIV Golf made official Wednesday what it disclosed three weeks ago during the second of its eight LIV Invitational Series events this year: that it is going to a “League’’ structure next year with a 14-tournament schedule consisting of 48 players and 12 established team franchises.

They will compete for $405 million in prize money, which is up from $225 million this year.

When the concept for a new golf circuit was first unveiled late last year, the plan was to have 14 events in 2022. But LIV Golf shifted in the wake of massive negativity and original player defections, deciding on an eight-tournament series with fields adjusted from week to week.

Then it signed Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen before the first tournament last month in London. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have come on board since, as have several others.

LIV Golf officials saw fit to move up their timeline of launching the league in 2024 to next year.

While no tournament dates or venues were announced, LIV Golf said it plans to play in North American Latin America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe.

“Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with,’’ said Greg Norman, commissioner of LIV Golf. “The International Series will attract new talent and offer unprecedented pathways that develop the next generation of stars.’’

Prior to next year – and likely by the end of this season – LIV Golf will have locked in its 48 players and 12 teams, each of which will have a captain. The plan at some point is to sell those franchises.

In addition to the league structure, LIV announced that it has enhanced its commitment to the Asian Tour through its 10-tournament International Series that will eventually serve as a feeder to LIV Golf, with the winner of the money title along with three other players who compete in a Promotions event moving to the LIV league the following year, while four players are relegated.

Some LIV regulars are expected to compete in the International Series, which could see the number of events increased. LIV Golf committed $300 million to the circuit to help increase purses.