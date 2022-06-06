LIV Golf Announces Its Broadcast Team, Including Golf Channel's Jerry Foltz

The inaugural event can be seen this week on YouTube, Facebook and LIV Golf's website, and its broadcasters hail from all over the world.

Longtime Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz will be the color commentator for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News/USA Today

Longtime Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz has left the network to become a color commentator and analyst for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

LIV Golf announced its broadcast team Monday and plays its first tournament this week at the Centurion Club outside of London. The broadcast will be available on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook.

Arlo White, the voice of the Premier League in the United States for nearly a decade, will handle lead play by play duties.

Foltz, who played professionally for more than 15 years, has spent more than two decades as an analyst, play-by-play host, studio host, instructional series host and on-course reporter. Foltz has been an on-course reporter for various tours, with a focus as a leading voice for the LPGA Tour.

The three-person booth will be completed with Dom Boulet, a former player on the Asian Tour who is widely known throughout Asia as the voice of golf.

Su-Ann Heng, a former No. 1 ranked golfer of her native Singapore and six-time member of the Singapore Ladies National Team, will lead on-course commentating. An experienced golf analyst with networks including FOX Sports Asia, she has covered women’s major championships and hosted marquee global events for more than seven years.

Troy Mullins will serve as an on-course reporter and social influencer for LIV Golf. Mullins is a former Women’s Long Drive Record Holder (402 yards) and a regular contributor on the Golf Channel.

The LIV Golf broadcast will be unlike anything fans have seen before,” said Will Staeger, LIV Golf Chief Media Officer. “The innovations we are introducing to the sport will be distributed to existing and new audiences all over the world as we deliver golf coverage dedicated to entertainment and access. We’ve built a world class production team that has combined the industry’s best practices with a reimagined experience for viewers to create a one-of-a-kind broadcast. We’ve been counting down the days to Thursday’s start so fans can tune in and watch what we have been working on.”

The LIV Golf event broadcasts will also be aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in 138 territories around the world. Those outlets are to be announced later this week.

The broadcast will begin at 9 a.m. ET each day, Thursday through Saturday. The Series consists of 54-hole events with shotgun starts.