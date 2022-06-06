Skip to main content

LIV Golf Announces Its Broadcast Team, Including Golf Channel's Jerry Foltz

The inaugural event can be seen this week on YouTube, Facebook and LIV Golf's website, and its broadcasters hail from all over the world.
Golf Channel broadcaster Jerry Foltz is pictured in 2020.

Longtime Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz will be the color commentator for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Longtime Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz has left the network to become a color commentator and analyst for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

LIV Golf announced its broadcast team Monday and plays its first tournament this week at the Centurion Club outside of London. The broadcast will be available on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook.

Arlo White, the voice of the Premier League in the United States for nearly a decade, will handle lead play by play duties.

Foltz, who played professionally for more than 15 years, has spent more than two decades as an analyst, play-by-play host, studio host, instructional series host and on-course reporter. Foltz has been an on-course reporter for various tours, with a focus as a leading voice for the LPGA Tour.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The three-person booth will be completed with Dom Boulet, a former player on the Asian Tour who is widely known throughout Asia as the voice of golf.

Su-Ann Heng, a former No. 1 ranked golfer of her native Singapore and six-time member of the Singapore Ladies National Team, will lead on-course commentating. An experienced golf analyst with networks including FOX Sports Asia, she has covered women’s major championships and hosted marquee global events for more than seven years.

Troy Mullins will serve as an on-course reporter and social influencer for LIV Golf. Mullins is a former Women’s Long Drive Record Holder (402 yards) and a regular contributor on the Golf Channel.

The LIV Golf broadcast will be unlike anything fans have seen before,” said Will Staeger, LIV Golf Chief Media Officer. “The innovations we are introducing to the sport will be distributed to existing and new audiences all over the world as we deliver golf coverage dedicated to entertainment and access. We’ve built a world class production team that has combined the industry’s best practices with a reimagined experience for viewers to create a one-of-a-kind broadcast. We’ve been counting down the days to Thursday’s start so fans can tune in and watch what we have been working on.”

The LIV Golf event broadcasts will also be aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in 138 territories around the world. Those outlets are to be announced later this week.

The broadcast will begin at 9 a.m. ET each day, Thursday through Saturday. The Series consists of 54-hole events with shotgun starts. 

Golf Channel broadcaster Jerry Foltz is pictured in 2020.
News

LIV Golf Announces Its Broadcast Team, Including Golf Channel's Jerry Foltz

By Bob Harigjust now
The LIV Golf Invitational Series logo with the Riyadh Golf Club.
News

FAQ of the LIV Golf Invitational Series: Field Taking Shape for First Event

By Bob Harig18 seconds ago
Billy Horschel watches an iron shot from the fairway at the 2022 Memorial Tournament.
News

Late Eagle Ices Memorial Tournament Title for Billy Horschel

By Associated Press8 hours ago
The Weekly Read icon is atop a photo from the 2019 RBC Canadian Open.
News

After Three Long Years, the RBC Canadian Open is Back

By Bob Harig9 hours ago
Weekly Read
Dustin Johnson will headline LIV Golf debut event
News

With LIV Golf Here, PGA Tour Players Wonder If Tour Will Finally Find Transparency

By Alex Miceli10 hours ago
Commentary
Aaron Wise reacts to a narrowly missed putt in the final round at the 2022 Memorial Tournament.
News

Muirfield Village Turns U.S. Open-Sinister for the Memorial's Final Round

By Gary Van Sickle11 hours ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Making Good Better, Ascension Lifts Up PGA Tour Champions Stop

By Jay Delsing11 hours ago
Jerry Kelly watches a shot at the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii.
News

Jerry Kelly Wins Principal Charity Classic in a Playoff over Kirk Triplett

By Associated Press11 hours ago
Mina Harigae peeks up at the green to follow a shot in the final round of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open.
News

An Unlikely U.S. Women's Open Runner-Up, Mina Harigae Enjoys a Career Week

By David Droschak11 hours ago