LIV Golf Bedminster Round 1 Leaderboard: Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed Share Lead

Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed shot matching 7-under 64s to grab a two shot lead.

One of LIV Golf's newest members, Henrik Stenson, got off to a fast start a Trump Bedminster on Friday. Stenson shot a 7-under 64 in his opening round, which tied Patrick Reed for the 18-hole lead. The tournament has two round remaining, to be played Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Here is the full leaderbaord after Round 1:

T1: Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed, -7

3: Phachara Khongwatmai, -5

T4: Dustin Johnson, Carlos Ortiz, -4

T6: Martin Kaymer, Ian Poulter, Charles Howell, Brooks Koepka, -3

T10: Lee Westwood, Jason Kokrak, Travis Smyth, Chase Koepka, Jinichuro Kozuma, -2

T15: Branden Grace, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Peter Uihlein, Scott Vincent, Yuki Inamori, Justin Harding, Sam Horsfield, Matthew Wolff, Pat Perez, -1

T25: Bryson DeChambeau, Turk Pettit, Bernd Wiesberger, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Kevin Na, Abraham Ancer, E

T31: Richard Bland, Hudson Swafford, Shaun Norris, Matt Jones, Paul Casey, +1

T36: Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell, David Puig, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, James Piot, Wade Ormsby, Louis Oosthuizen, +2

T43: Hideto Tanihara, Laurie Canter, Phil Mickelson, +4

T46: Hennie Du Plessis, Sadom Kaewkanjana , +5

48: Jediah Morgan, +6

Patrick-Reed
