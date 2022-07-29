LIV Golf Live Updates: News, Notes and Scores From Round 1 at Bedminster

The third event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series is under way in New Jersey. Follow here all day for the latest from Trump Bedminster.

David Feherty Debuts in the Booth

LIV Golf came on the air Friday from Bedminster with a retooled broadcast booth.

David Feherty, new to the circuit after leaving NBC Sports following the British Open, is in the booth alongside play-by-play man Arlo White and analyst Jerry Foltz. Dom Boulet, in the booth for the first two events, has been moved into an on-course role.

Feherty will be counted on to deliver humor to the broadcast. When Phil Mickelson was shown beginning his round, Feherty called him the "gorilla whisperer," a reference to Mickelson being shown in a nature preserve during a video welcoming Feherty to LIV.

Notable Teams This Week

With a number of new players joining LIV Golf this week, some of the four-man teams are new. And some aren't.

The team champions of the first two events remain intact. Stinger GC, winners of the inaugural event in London, is the South African foursome of Louis Oosthuizen (captain), Charl Schwartzel, Hennie du Plessis and Branden Grace. The American foursome 4 Aces GC, winners in Portland, stays the same with Dustin Johnson (captain), Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez.

Majesticks GC had been an all-English team with Lee Westwood (captain), Ian Poulter, Laurie Canter and Sam Horsfield, but newcomer Henrik Stenson of Sweden has replaced Canter. The Cleeks team now has Canter, along with Martin Kaymer (captain), Graeme McDowell and amateur David Puig.

Charles Howell III, who said he was recruited to LIV by Bryson DeChambeau, is on the DeChambeau-captained Crushers team with another newcomer in Paul Casey, plus Shaun Norris.

The other new LIV player this week, Jason Kokrak, is on Smash GC with the Koepka brothers and Richard Bland.

In the team format, the two best scores in Rounds 1 and 2 are combined with three scores from Round 3 for a total team score. The top three teams are paid from the $5 million team purse.

Hole Assignments and Groups for Round 1

Here are the groups for Round 1. Everyone tees off at 1:15 p.m. ET in the shotgun start. After Round 1, players will be paired by score for the remaining two rounds.