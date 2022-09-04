Skip to main content

LIV Golf Boston Final Prize Money, Payouts: Dustin Johnson Wins Playoff, $4 Million

The 4 Aces team, comprised of individual winner Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, again split a $3 million first-place prize in the team event.

Dustin Johnson cashed the biggest check of his career on Sunday, winning the LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Boston in a playoff.

Johnson rammed in a long eagle putt to defeat Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann on the par-5 18th hole at The International. He's the first American individual to win in LIV Golf in its first four events.

In the LIV Golf team event, the 4 Aces team, comprised of Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, split a $3 million first-place prize for the third consecutive event. 

Final Payouts and Prize Money for LIV Golf Boston:

Win: Dustin Johnson, Playoff, $4,000,000

T2. Anirban Lahiri, Joaquin Niemann, Playoff runners-up, $1,812,500

T4. Lee Westwood, Cameron Smith, -14, $1,012,500

6. Talor Gooch, -13, $800,000

7. Jason Kokrak, -12, $675,000

8. Abraham Ancer, -11, $625,000

T9. Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen, -10, $560,000

12. Branden Grace, -9, $450,000

T13. Matthew Wolff, Sadom Kaewkanjana, -8, $315,000

T15. Pat Perez, Bernd Wiesberger, Charles Howell III, -7, $240,667

T18. Ian Poulter, Richard Bland, Bryson DeChambeau, -6, $215,333

T21. Martin Kaymer, Laurie Canter, Paul Casey, Scott Vincent, Cameron Tringale, -5, $171,200

T26. Matt Jones, Carlos Ortiz, Brooks Koepka, Jediah Morgan, -4, $161,000

T30. Harold Varner III, Phachara Khongwatmai, Chase Koepka, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed, -3, $152,000

T35. Charl Schwartzel, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Shergo Al Kurdi, -2, $144,000

38. Sam Horsfield, -1, $140,000

39. Graeme McDowell, E, $138,000

T40. Phil Mickelson, Shaun Norris, Hudson Swafford, +2, $134,000

43. Wade Ormsby, +4, $130,000

T44. Peter Uihlein, Adrian Otaegui, +5, $127,000

46. Turk Pettit, +6, $124,000

47. James Piot, +13, $122,000

48. Sihwan Kim, +16, $120,000

Dustin Johnson acknowledges the crowd in the second round of the 2022 British Open.
