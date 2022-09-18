LIV Golf Chicago Final Prize Money, Payouts

LIV Golf played its fifth of eight events at Rich Harvest Farms.

LIV Golf wrapped up its fifth event on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago, again awarding $4 million to the winner from a $20 million individual purse.

Below are prize money amounts for all 48 places, this will be updated after the final round with full results and payouts.

Payouts and Prize Money for LIV Golf Chicago

Winner: $4,000,000

2. $2,125,000

3. $1,500,000

4. $1,050,000

5. $975,000

6. $800,000

7. $675,000

8. $625,000

9. $580,000

10. $560,000

11. $540,000

12. $450,000

13. $360,000

14. $270,000

15. $250,000

16. $240,000

17. $232,000

18. $226,000

19. $220,000

20. $200,000

21. $180,000

22. $172,000

23. $170,000

24. $168,000

25. $166,000

26. $164,000

27. $162,000

28. $160,000

29. $158,000

30. $156,000

31. $154,000

32. $152,000

33. $150,000

34. $148,000

35. $146,000

36. $144,000

37. $142,000

38. $140,000

39. $138,000

40. $136,000

41. $134,000

42. $132,000

43. $130,000

44. $128,000

45. $126,000

46. $124,000

47. $122,000

48. $120,000