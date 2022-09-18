LIV Golf Chicago Final Prize Money, Payouts
LIV Golf wrapped up its fifth event on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago, again awarding $4 million to the winner from a $20 million individual purse.
Below are prize money amounts for all 48 places, this will be updated after the final round with full results and payouts.
Payouts and Prize Money for LIV Golf Chicago
Winner: $4,000,000
2. $2,125,000
3. $1,500,000
4. $1,050,000
5. $975,000
6. $800,000
7. $675,000
8. $625,000
9. $580,000
10. $560,000
11. $540,000
12. $450,000
13. $360,000
14. $270,000
15. $250,000
16. $240,000
17. $232,000
18. $226,000
19. $220,000
20. $200,000
21. $180,000
22. $172,000
23. $170,000
24. $168,000
25. $166,000
26. $164,000
27. $162,000
28. $160,000
29. $158,000
30. $156,000
31. $154,000
32. $152,000
33. $150,000
34. $148,000
35. $146,000
36. $144,000
37. $142,000
38. $140,000
39. $138,000
40. $136,000
41. $134,000
42. $132,000
43. $130,000
44. $128,000
45. $126,000
46. $124,000
47. $122,000
48. $120,000