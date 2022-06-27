LIV Golf Invitational Portland: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The upstart series is playing its second event at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, with a few new faces competing for the $25 million total purse.

The second event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series' eight-event inaugural season will be contested at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club outside Portland, Oregon.

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are among several new players who will make their LIV Golf debuts this week. The last three players confirmed in the 48-man field the Monday before the event were former PGA Tour winners Carlos Ortiz and Matthew Wolff, as well as top amateur Eugenio Chacarra of Spain.

Purse

LIV Golf Invitational Series regular-season events have a $20 million individual prize pool, with $4 million to the winner. The team component has a $5 million purse, with the winning foursome splitting $3 million, the second-place team sharing $1.5 million and the third-place team receiving $500,000.

Individual Payout Schedule

1. $4,000,000

2. $2,125,000

3. $1,500,000

4. $1,050,000

5. $975,000

6. $800,000

7. $675,000

8. $625,000

9. $580,000

10. $560,000

11. $540,000

12. $450,000

13. $360,000

14. $270,000

15. $250,000

16. $240,000

17. $232,000

18. $226,000

19. $220,000

20. $200,000

21. $180,000

22. $172,000

23. $170,000

24. $168,000

25. $166,000

26. $164,000

27. $162,000

28. $160,000

29. $158,000

30. $156,000

31. $154,000

32. $152,000

33. $150,000

34. $148,000

35. $146,000

36. $144,000

37. $142,000

38. $140,000

39. $138,000

40. $136,000

41. $134,000

42. $132,000

43. $130,000

44. $128,000

45. $126,000

46. $124,000

47. $122,000

48. $120,000

Full Field

48 players

Ancer, Abraham -- Mexico

Bland, Richard -- England

Buranatanyarat, Itthipat -- Thailand

Canter, Laurie -- England

Chacarra, Eugenio -- Spain

DeChambeau, Bryson -- USA

DuPlessis, Hennie -- South Africa

Garcia, Sergio -- Spain

Gooch, Talor -- USA

Grace, Branden -- South Africa

Harding, Justin -- South Africa

Horsfield, Sam -- England

Inamori, Yuki -- Japan

Johnson, Dustin -- USA

Jones, Matt -- Australia

Kaewkanjana, Sadom -- Thailand

Kaymer, Martin -- Germany

Khongwatmai, Phachara -- Thailand

Kim, Sihwan -- USA

Kinoshita, Ryosuke -- Japan

Koepka, Brooks -- USA

Koepka, Chase -- USA

Kozuma, Jinichiro -- Japan

McDowell, Graeme -- Northern Ireland

Mickelson, Phil -- USA

Morgan, Jediah -- Australia

Na, Kevin -- USA

Norris, Shaun -- South Africa

Oosthuizen, Louis -- South Africa

Ormsby, Wade -- Australia

Ortiz, Carlos -- Mexico

Otaegui, Adrian -- Spain

Perez, Pat -- USA

Pettit, Turk -- USA

Piot, James -- USA

Poulter, Ian -- England

Reed, Patrick -- USA

Schwartzel, Charl -- South Africa

Smyth, Travis -- Australia

Snyman, Ian -- South Africa

Swafford, Hudson -- USA

Tanihara, Hideto -- Japan

Uihlein, Peter -- USA

Vincent, Scott -- Zimbabwe

Westwood, Lee -- England

Wiesberger, Bernd -- Austria

Windred, Blake -- Australia

Wolff, Matthew -- USA