LIV Golf Invitational Portland: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
The second event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series' eight-event inaugural season will be contested at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club outside Portland, Oregon.
Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are among several new players who will make their LIV Golf debuts this week. The last three players confirmed in the 48-man field the Monday before the event were former PGA Tour winners Carlos Ortiz and Matthew Wolff, as well as top amateur Eugenio Chacarra of Spain.
Purse
LIV Golf Invitational Series regular-season events have a $20 million individual prize pool, with $4 million to the winner. The team component has a $5 million purse, with the winning foursome splitting $3 million, the second-place team sharing $1.5 million and the third-place team receiving $500,000.
Individual Payout Schedule
1. $4,000,000
2. $2,125,000
3. $1,500,000
4. $1,050,000
5. $975,000
6. $800,000
7. $675,000
8. $625,000
9. $580,000
10. $560,000
11. $540,000
12. $450,000
13. $360,000
14. $270,000
15. $250,000
16. $240,000
17. $232,000
18. $226,000
19. $220,000
20. $200,000
21. $180,000
22. $172,000
23. $170,000
24. $168,000
25. $166,000
26. $164,000
27. $162,000
28. $160,000
29. $158,000
30. $156,000
31. $154,000
32. $152,000
33. $150,000
34. $148,000
35. $146,000
36. $144,000
37. $142,000
38. $140,000
39. $138,000
40. $136,000
41. $134,000
42. $132,000
43. $130,000
44. $128,000
45. $126,000
46. $124,000
47. $122,000
48. $120,000
Full Field
48 players
Ancer, Abraham -- Mexico
Bland, Richard -- England
Buranatanyarat, Itthipat -- Thailand
Canter, Laurie -- England
Chacarra, Eugenio -- Spain
DeChambeau, Bryson -- USA
DuPlessis, Hennie -- South Africa
Garcia, Sergio -- Spain
Gooch, Talor -- USA
Grace, Branden -- South Africa
Harding, Justin -- South Africa
Horsfield, Sam -- England
Inamori, Yuki -- Japan
Johnson, Dustin -- USA
Jones, Matt -- Australia
Kaewkanjana, Sadom -- Thailand
Kaymer, Martin -- Germany
Khongwatmai, Phachara -- Thailand
Kim, Sihwan -- USA
Kinoshita, Ryosuke -- Japan
Koepka, Brooks -- USA
Koepka, Chase -- USA
Kozuma, Jinichiro -- Japan
McDowell, Graeme -- Northern Ireland
Mickelson, Phil -- USA
Morgan, Jediah -- Australia
Na, Kevin -- USA
Norris, Shaun -- South Africa
Oosthuizen, Louis -- South Africa
Ormsby, Wade -- Australia
Ortiz, Carlos -- Mexico
Otaegui, Adrian -- Spain
Perez, Pat -- USA
Pettit, Turk -- USA
Piot, James -- USA
Poulter, Ian -- England
Reed, Patrick -- USA
Schwartzel, Charl -- South Africa
Smyth, Travis -- Australia
Snyman, Ian -- South Africa
Swafford, Hudson -- USA
Tanihara, Hideto -- Japan
Uihlein, Peter -- USA
Vincent, Scott -- Zimbabwe
Westwood, Lee -- England
Wiesberger, Bernd -- Austria
Windred, Blake -- Australia
Wolff, Matthew -- USA