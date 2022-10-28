LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Prize Money, Final Payouts

Here's what players won in the three-day Team Championship, where the winning foursome will share $16 million and the last-place teams split $1 million.

LIV Golf's inaugural Team Championship began Friday at Trump National Doral in Miami, with $50 million up for grabs among a dozen teams.

Eight teams faced off on Friday, with four advancing to Saturday's semifinals to play four teams who received first-round byes. Four teams will then play Sunday with one winning it all and splitting $16 million.

Payouts will be updated here all weekend.

Eliminated in the Quarterfinals

$1 Million ($250,000 per player)

IronHeads: Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai

Niblicks: Harold Varner III, James Piot, Turk Pettit, Hudson Swafford

Hy Flyers: Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale, Bernd Wiesberger

Torque: Joaquin Niemann, Jediah Morgan, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui

Winners

To be decided Sunday

$16 Million ($4,000,000 per player)

Second Place

$8 Million ($2,000,000 per player)

Third Place

$6 Million ($1,500,000 per player)

Fourth Place

$4 Million ($1,000,000 per player)

Eliminated in the Semifinals

To be played Saturday

$3 Million ($750,000 per player)