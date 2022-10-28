LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Prize Money, Final Payouts
LIV Golf's inaugural Team Championship began Friday at Trump National Doral in Miami, with $50 million up for grabs among a dozen teams.
Eight teams faced off on Friday, with four advancing to Saturday's semifinals to play four teams who received first-round byes. Four teams will then play Sunday with one winning it all and splitting $16 million.
Payouts will be updated here all weekend.
Eliminated in the Quarterfinals
$1 Million ($250,000 per player)
IronHeads: Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai
Niblicks: Harold Varner III, James Piot, Turk Pettit, Hudson Swafford
Hy Flyers: Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale, Bernd Wiesberger
Torque: Joaquin Niemann, Jediah Morgan, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui
Winners
To be decided Sunday
$16 Million ($4,000,000 per player)
Second Place
$8 Million ($2,000,000 per player)
Third Place
$6 Million ($1,500,000 per player)
Fourth Place
$4 Million ($1,000,000 per player)
Eliminated in the Semifinals
To be played Saturday
$3 Million ($750,000 per player)