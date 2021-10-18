Logic Prevails in Phil Mickelson Rules Interpretation

Host Jay Delsing applauds the handling of a rules query during Mickelson's win at the PGA Tour Champions' Furyk and Friends event.

Host Jay Delsing discusses what made Phil Michelson's potential rules infraction discussion at the PGA Tour Champions' Furyk and Friends tournament so “golf special.” Also, is the PGA Tour's wrap-around season worth keeping? Delsing also advises why it's important to get your clubs properly fit.

