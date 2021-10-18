    • October 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    Logic Prevails in Phil Mickelson Rules Interpretation

    Host Jay Delsing applauds the handling of a rules query during Mickelson's win at the PGA Tour Champions' Furyk and Friends event.
    Author:
    Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

    Host Jay Delsing discusses what made Phil Michelson's potential rules infraction discussion at the PGA Tour Champions' Furyk and Friends tournament so “golf special.” Also, is the PGA Tour's wrap-around season worth keeping? Delsing also advises why it's important to get your clubs properly fit. 

    To listen, click above and look for more episodes of 'Golf with Jay Delsing' on the Morning Read Podcast Network.

