Tour Championship Betting: Finding Players Who Could Make a Big Move

In the final Gaming Golf episode of the season, the hosts break down the Tour Championship, which is an unconventional event to try to bet but still offers opportunities.

The PGA Tour has landed at East Lake and the final event of the FedEx playoffs. Thanks to its graduated scoring system, Scottie Scheffler will start the event at 10 under par, good for a two-shot lead on Patrick Cantlay. But things change quickly at East Lake, and historically, 5-6 guys move from the 20-30 range to finish in the top 10, which can propel daily fantasy lineups to a payday. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and high-stakes fantasy player Scott Jenstad join SI.com/Morning Read's Jeff Ritter in the last episode of the season to break it down and give their picks.

Tour Championship Picks for Daily Fantasy Lineups

$10,000 tier: Jenstad: Rory McIlroy; Ritter: Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay

$9,000 tier: Jenstad: Tony Finau, Sungjae Im; Ritter: Tony Finau, Sungjae Im

$8,000 tier: Jenstad: Joaquin Niemann; Ritter: Joaquin Niemann

$7,000 tier: Jenstad: Collin Morikawa; Ritter: Scott Stallings

$6,000 tier: Jenstad: KH Lee; Ritter: Billy Horschel, Sathith Theegala

$5,000 tier: Jenstad: Brain Harman, Aaron Wise; Ritter: Aaron Wise, JT Poston

Best Bets for Tour Championship

Here's what's on our hosts' betting cards, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Ritter: Tony Finau (20-1), Sungjae Im (25-1), Sahith Theegala Top 5 (30-1)

Jenstad: Rory McIlroy (9-1), Tony Finau (20-1), Collin Morikawa over Viktor Hovland 2-Ball (+105), Joaquin Niemann over Jordan Spieth 2-Ball (+100)

Tour Championship Picks to Win in One-and-Done Formats

In one-and-done pools, you can only use the same golfer once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' final picks to complete the PGA Tour season:

Jeff Ritter: Tony Finau

Scott Jenstad: Joaquin Niemann

Jeff Erickson: Matt Fitzpatrick



Watch the video above, and hit the play button below for the podcast version. Gaming Golf will resume in 2023 with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.