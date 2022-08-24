Skip to main content

Tour Championship Betting: Finding Players Who Could Make a Big Move at East Lake

In the final Gaming Golf episode of the season, the hosts break down the Tour Championship, which is an unconventional event to try to bet but still offers opportunities.

The PGA Tour has landed at East Lake and the final event of the FedEx playoffs. Thanks to its graduated scoring system, Scottie Scheffler will start the event at 10 under par, good for a two-shot lead on Patrick Cantlay. But things change quickly at East Lake, and historically, 5-6 guys move from the 20-30 range to finish in the top 10, which can propel daily fantasy lineups to a payday. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and high-stakes fantasy player Scott Jenstad join SI.com/Morning Read's Jeff Ritter in the last episode of the season to break it down and give their picks.

Tour Championship Picks for Daily Fantasy Lineups

$10,000 tier: Jenstad: Rory McIlroy; Ritter: Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay

$9,000 tier: Jenstad: Tony Finau, Sungjae Im; Ritter: Tony Finau, Sungjae Im

$8,000 tier: Jenstad: Joaquin Niemann; Ritter: Joaquin Niemann

$7,000 tier: Jenstad: Collin Morikawa; Ritter: Scott Stallings

$6,000 tier: Jenstad: KH Lee; Ritter: Billy Horschel, Sathith Theegala

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

$5,000 tier: Jenstad: Brain Harman, Aaron Wise; Ritter: Aaron Wise, JT Poston

Best Bets for Tour Championship

Here's what's on our hosts' betting cards, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Ritter: Tony Finau (20-1), Sungjae Im (25-1), Sahith Theegala Top 5 (30-1)

Jenstad: Rory McIlroy (9-1), Tony Finau (20-1), Collin Morikawa over Viktor Hovland 2-Ball (+105), Joaquin Niemann over Jordan Spieth 2-Ball (+100)

Tour Championship Picks to Win in One-and-Done Formats

In one-and-done pools, you can only use the same golfer once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' final picks to complete the PGA Tour season:

Jeff Ritter: Tony Finau
Scott Jenstad: Joaquin Niemann
Jeff Erickson: Matt Fitzpatrick

Watch the video above, and hit the play button below for the podcast version. Gaming Golf will resume in 2023 with the Sentry Tournament of Champions. 

Tags
terms:
Tour Championship Best BetsTour Championship SleepersTour Championship Daily Fantasy

Gaming-Golf-Tour-Champ
News

Tour Championship Betting: Finding Players Who Could Make a Big Move

By Jeff Ritter, Scott Jenstad and Jeff Erickson
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan addresses the media prior to the 2022 Players Championship.
News

PGA Tour Pushes Back Against LIV, Adds More Lucrative Events and 20-Start Minimum for Top Players

By Bob Harig
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Versatile Mike Tirico Has No Shortage of Opinions

By Jay Delsing
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup trophy is shown at the Tour Championship.
News

TV Times: How to Watch the Tour Championship and Other Pro Golf Tours

By Associated Press
Talor Gooch acknowledges the crowd in 2022.
News

'I Played Well Enough To Get There': Talor Gooch Is Inside the Top 30, But Not at the Tour Championship

By Bob Harig
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are pictured at The Match in 2018.
News

PGA Tour Should Remember Its Roots and Reject Players' Idea of Limited-Field Events

By Gary Van Sickle
Commentary
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Patrick Cantlay Gets in Position for a Repeat, and the GHS's Jim Jeselnick Visits

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell
Xander Schauffele is pictured in the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.
Gambling

2022 Tour Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for East Lake Golf Club

By Daniel Wooters
Gambling
Will Zalatoris is pictured in the final round at the 2022 U.S. Open.
News

Will Zalatoris Withdraws from Tour Championship, Will Also Miss Presidents Cup

By Bob Harig