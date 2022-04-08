Skip to main content

Louis Oosthuizen withdraws From Masters; Tiger Woods' Group Now a Twosome

The South African, a runner-up at Augusta National in 2012, withdrew prior to his second round with an injury.
Louis Oosthuizen tees off in the first round of the 2022 Masters.

Louis Oosthuizen withdrew from the 86th Masters on Friday prior to his second round with an injury.

The South African played with Tiger Woods in the first round and was scheduled to do so again at 1:41 p.m. today. Woods will now play as a twosome alongside Joaquin Niemann of Chile.

Oosthuizen's injury was not disclosed, though he had been sidelined earlier this season with back problems. In Round 1 he shot 76 with three birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys, one at the famed par-3 12th where his tee shot rolled back from short of the green into the pond.

Oosthuizen was competing in his 14th Masters. He was second in 2012, losing in a playoff to Bubba Watson. He is the only player in Masters history with both a hole-in-one (at No. 16 in 2016) and a double eagle (No. 2 in 2012). His ace ricocheted off playing partner J.B. Holmes's ball before dropping into the cup.

