Mailbag: Readers Remember Tim Rosaforte, Sound Off on Pampered Tour Pros and Answer 31 Golf Questions

These are some of the best letters we've received in the last few weeks from you, the Morning Read/Sports Illustrated readers.

John M. responds to John Hawkins' on Tim Rosaforte

Thank you, thank you, thank you! Mr. Rosaforte (I use that address as a proof of my respect for this amazing journalist) does indeed belong on the Mt. Rushmore of golf writers. Your masterfully written tribute was such a joy to read, and Tim definitely deserved to be lauded by a writer of your skill. What a line, as fair as a liner to center field! Thank you, thank you, thank you!!

Mike R. responds to Alex Miceli on pampered Tour pros

I agree with Mr. Micelli’s comments about the tone deaf nature of professional golfers’ complaining about compensation and freedom to play wherever they want.

One could start and end the discussion with the disconnect most successful (as defined by playing on the PGA tour) professionals have from the economic reality of most followers of the game. The lack of empathy and compassion for the economic challenges (especially in the time of COVID) faced by many golfs fans is both shocking and yet not surprising.

Re the “independent contractor” argument, one of the main criteria for defining someone as an independent contractor is the risk of loss (i.e. the same risk faced by most businesses). However, the substantial endorsement monies (I believe six figures or more for most PGA tour players) mean that many professionals are in the money before he or she tees it up! As well, the ever increasing in amount and scope of semi guaranteed money (for participation in a threshold number of events, the Fed Ex Cup, appearances for non sanctioned events and so on) further reduce a pro’s so-called economic risk.

Frankly, most jobs carry with them the risk of termination for poor performance without the million $ upside that strong performance as a professional golfer permits.

I do NOT begrudge pros seeking every economic opportunity they can but I do not wish to hear about their supposed economic risk, the restriction on their freedom or whatever their complaint is about the state of their compensation and relationship with professional golf tour!

Perhaps every Rory McIllroy (a supposed enlightened commentator???!!!) soundbite could be juxtaposed with an Amazon or Starbucks employee fighting their monolithic employer for better pay and worker rights!

Thank you for your time.

Readers respond to Mike Purkey's 31 Questions That Need Answers Right Now. Purkey's questions are in italics.

From Tim P.:

Wasn’t it more than a little childish for Kevin Kisner to complain profanely on the airwaves about not being picked for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits?

Of course, but then a pro who doesn't think he is one of the best in the world is a pro that isn't putting much money in the bank.

Which of the 12 American players did Kisner think he was better than?

From my perspective, none.



What did Tiger really accomplish by playing in the PNC Championship?

He proved that he can play golf and hit the ball far enough to compete on occasion.

Was he there more for his son Charlie or to prove something to himself and others?

I would guess mostly for Charlie...he has nothing to prove and Tiger is working hard to be a good father, perhaps better than Earl.

John Cook said he believes that Woods won’t play a PGA Tour event, including majors, in 2022. Do you agree?

No, I think his competitive juices are too strong. However at least for this year, I would be surprised if he played in any event on hilly terrain such as Augusta...not an easy walk for a guy with one leg.



Is this a put-up-or-shut-up year for Brooks Koepka?

Do you really think he will ever shut up? Does he need to with 4 majors under his belt?



Could it be that Bryson DeChambeau doesn’t want to be a part of the Netflix documentary on the PGA Tour to prevent people from pulling back the curtain to reveal the wizard unprotected? That it could actually be worse than what they see in public?

I'll buy that. He has not destroyed the game the way the pundits have said he would. Dominating at golf means being great at all aspects of the game. His short game is spotty at best, his course management is questionable (IMHO) and his emotions are hidden on the surface but churning underneath.



What does it say about the Official World Golf Ranking that Sam Burns, with two wins, is No. 13?

OWGR isn't perfect...who cares. What is important is that you put up wins on a regular basis. Wins ensure invitations/qualification to majors and ensure that you get to play for the coming year(s). There isn't anyone right now that looks like they can dominate the way Tiger or Jack did in their prime.



How many of you believe the Koepka-DeChambeau “feud” was just a made-for-social-media event? Go ahead, admit it: Did you really watch their nine-hole waste of a couple of hours?

I think their feud is real, Koepka doesn't have much patience or a filter for egos like DeChambeau. No, I didn't waste my time watching the match. Yawn....who cared...did anybody?? Nothing to win, lose or prove for either player.



Doesn’t Jordan Spieth look like he’s still searching?

Aren't we all still searching??



Burns or Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler....for now.



Can we really say that Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko have a rivalry? Yet? Are there real rivalries in golf? Or just feuds, even those that are made up?

No rivalry. Just two great golfers that because they are so good, go up against each other so often. Both seem like lovely, well balanced young ladies.



The standard answer for players being questioned about participating in the Saudi International is: “I’m not a politician.” However, with appearance fees ranging from $400,000 for second-tier players to $1 million or more for the top players — plus expenses — shouldn’t the standard answer be: “I’m a mercenary”?

To each his own. Who am I to pass judgement on anyone's personal decision.



Do you get the feeling this is a crossroads year for Rory McIlroy?

He will win again and again.



Is PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan losing his authority where the players are concerned? Or does it matter as long as the right people get rich or keep getting richer?

I'll stay away from this one.



Besides the scenery, is there any other reason to watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Always...the scenery is wonderful, maybe not so much the golf.



Anybody seen Crunchy Pete?

Not here, but I haven't looked in the caddyshack at Pinehurst.



From Mike R:

1. Kisner thinks he is better than any of them!

2. Tiger played for his son and to determine how much pain he can endure. He will play this year!

3. Neither...it is just another year with new equipment!

4. When Bryson grows up he will be much more interesting!

5. The whole system needs to change...not sure what else Burns did during the year.

6. Not sure whose mouth opened first but Koepka proved all that needed to be said!!

7. Speith is searching for a diaper...having a child changes a person...perhaps he will mature and find his game!!

8. Scheffler!! Who is Burns?

9. I think there is a rivalry between Jessica and Nelly Korda...two sisters who don't want to beat the other all the time...what kind of family is this??

10. Why doesn't the PGA allow appearance fees? We live in a global market and you have to compete!!

11. Yes...unless Rory wants to join the Ricky Fowler club of "best player to do nothing with his talent".

12. Allow apprearance fees Jay...get modern and compete on the global market!!

13. Bill Murray!!

14. The what!!??

15. I am surprised it is not an app on your phone.

16. NO and NO!!

17. No...he is just a sensitive young man who needs to get in touch with his inner feelings...play golf already!!

18. Sands is at least interesting to listen to...unlike many of the others...bring back Gary McCord!!!

19. All anchoring should either be banned or allowed. Doesn't matter where you anchor...chest, belly, arm...it is all anchoring!!

20. Kisner and Na...now that would be a rivalry..I would pay to watch that match...especially with both miced!!

21. The tour should start in South America and Australia where it is really warm and summer-like!!

22. No...I pay enough for cable already!!

23. Jason Day...talk about someone who needs a comeback!!

24. Probably and Greg Norman will be the only commentator!!

25. Torrey...it's a public course!!

26. Kapula gives us in the Midwest hope for warm weather and it is a public course that we could play.

27. Putters...13 at last count!

28. Any of the La Quiinta courses.

29. It is great to see Annika playing anywhere...she is a living legend!!

From Hector F:

Wasn’t it more than a little childish for Kevin Kisner to complain profanely on the airwaves about not being picked for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits? Which of the 12 American players did Kisner think he was better than?

Who cares, is an exhibition.

What did Tiger really accomplish by playing in the PNC Championship? Was he there more for his son Charlie or to prove something to himself and others? John Cook said he believes that Woods won’t play a PGA Tour event, including majors, in 2022. Do you agree?

Yes

Is this a put-up-or-shut-up year for Brooks Koepka?

Without a Major? A bust.

Could it be that Bryson DeChambeau doesn’t want to be a part of the Netflix documentary on the PGA Tour to prevent people from pulling back the curtain to reveal the wizard unprotected? That it could actually be worse than what they see in public?

I don't care about athlete's private lives.

What does it say about the Official World Golf Ranking that Sam Burns, with two wins, is No. 13?

Never been right.

How many of you believe the Koepka-DeChambeau “feud” was just a made-for-social-media event? Go ahead, admit it: Did you really watch their nine-hole waste of a couple of hours?

I had better things to do.

Doesn’t Jordan Spieth look like he’s still searching?

I want him to shut up and play.



Burns or Scottie Scheffler?

Burns

Can we really say that Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko have a rivalry? Yet? Are there real rivalries in golf? Or just feuds, even those that are made up?

Who knows.

The standard answer for players being questioned about participating in the Saudi International is: “I’m not a politician.” However, with appearance fees ranging from $400,000 for second-tier players to $1 million or more for the top players — plus expenses — shouldn’t the standard answer be: “I’m a mercenary”?

Don't be ridiculous!

Do you get the feeling this is a crossroads year for Rory McIlroy?

He needs that Green Jacket.

Is PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan losing his authority where the players are concerned? Or does it matter as long as the right people get rich or keep getting richer?

A dictator with no clothes.

Besides the scenery, is there any other reason to watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

I don't watch it.

Anybody seen Crunchy Pete?

Nope

Does anyone outside the top 10 care about the Player Impact Program on the PGA Tour?

Fowler does, that's the only way he can make money outside sponsors.

What green-reading books?

Exactly

Do you bet on professional golf? Do you know anyone who is successful at it?

No!

Is Matt Wolff burning out already?

Poor guy! You guys made him a God too fast.

Is anyone else looking forward to Golf Channel’s Steve Sands taking some well-deserved time off?

Awful! The whole GC team is a disaster.

Will the armlock putting method ever be banned? Should it?

Probably and yes.

More underrated: Kisner or Kevin Na?

Na

Has the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing been rendered irrelevant? Have we returned to the day when the Tour season really starts in Florida?

Perhaps

Will you pay $6.99 per month to subscribe to ESPN Plus so you can watch PGA Tour Live?

Not a chance.

Anybody seen Jason Day?

Yes

Will the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) one day be PGA Tour Europe? And be televised on PGA Tour Network?

No

Torrey Pines or Riviera?

Riviera

Only a handful of fans, too difficult to walk, winners shooting around 30 under: Has Kapalua outlived its usefulness? Except, of course, as a perk for Tour sponsors?

Maybe

Which do you have more of — drivers or putters?

Putters

Is there a more underrated course on the West Coast Swing than TPC Scottsdale?

No

Don’t you hope Annika Sorenstam plays the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles (where she was champion in 1996)?

Sure, why not.

Anybody seen Boo Weekley?

The man!

From Kirby L.:

Wasn’t it more than a little childish for Kevin Kisner to complain profanely on the airwaves about not being picked for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits? Which of the 12 American players did Kisner think he was better than?



Hey, he's a competitor and wants to be on a Ryder Cup Team, just a bit ticked for not being picked. And of the captain's picks, who is the better MATCH PLAY player? What do you say? I say Kisner...



What did Tiger really accomplish by playing in the PNC Championship? Was he there more for his son Charlie or to prove something to himself and others? John Cook said he believes that Woods won’t play a PGA Tour event, including majors, in 2022. Do you agree?



Proving he could recover and play to himself but know that whenever you have a chance to play a round of golf with your father you should do it. 50/50 on Cookies projection, I think he'd like to but who knows...



Is this a put-up-or-shut-up year for Brooks Koepka?



He's Brooks, he'll keep talking smack if he plays well or not, expect him to be a factor for a number of years to come...



Could it be that Bryson DeChambeau doesn’t want to be a part of the Netflix documentary on the PGA Tour to prevent people from pulling back the curtain to reveal the wizard unprotected? That it could actually be worse than what they see in public?

BDC is a different bird, no shock he doesn't want in on the hoopla he can't control.



What does it say about the Official World Golf Ranking that Sam Burns, with two wins, is No. 13?

Flawed, get Mark Brodie and Lou Stagner involved to fix the rankings.



How many of you believe the Koepka-DeChambeau “feud” was just a made-for-social-media event? Go ahead, admit it: Did you really watch their nine-hole waste of a couple of hours?

Kinda feels contrived... and nope, better things to do...



Doesn’t Jordan Spieth look like he’s still searching?



In fact, aren't we all?



Burns or Scottie Scheffler?

Humm, Scottie has the Ryder Cup but Burns might be the next Scottie...



Can we really say that Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko have a rivalry? Yet? Are there real rivalries in golf? Or just feuds, even those that are made up?

Not until they play a 9-hole match. No rivalries in golf these days, just media hype.



The standard answer for players being questioned about participating in the Saudi International is: “I’m not a politician.” However, with appearance fees ranging from $400,000 for second-tier players to $1 million or more for the top players — plus expenses — shouldn’t the standard answer be: “I’m a mercenary”?

When the LPGA stops playing in China maybe the men will stop going to Saudi...



Do you get the feeling this is a crossroads year for Rory McIlroy?

Nope, he'll be a factor for years to come, golf is hard, he should be able to figure it out.



Is PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan losing his authority where the players are concerned? Or does it matter as long as the right people get rich or keep getting richer?

All players are 1099's and they can call their own shots, collectively they are the juice and move the needle, if Jay and PGA Tour push back someone else will step in.



Besides the scenery, is there any other reason to watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Just 4 - 10 and 17 - 18, that's all I need to see...



Anybody seen Crunchy Pete?

#whereisCrunchPete?



Does anyone outside the top 10 care about the Player Impact Program on the PGA Tour?

Only #11



What green-reading books?

Burn them!



Do you bet on professional golf? Do you know anyone who is successful at it?

Yes, just like other sports, you lose more than you win...



Is Matt Wolff burning out already?

Matt Wolff needs to figure out who Matt Wolff wants to be.



Is anyone else looking forward to Golf Channel’s Steve Sands taking some well-deserved time off?

Sandsy not at an event? OMG!



Will the armlock putting method ever be banned? Should it?

Hopefully no and bring back anchoring!



More underrated: Kisner or Kevin Na?

Both



Has the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing been rendered irrelevant? Have we returned to the day when the Tour season really starts in Florida?

Pretty much these days. March means get ready for golf up north and Florida is when and where the juice gets going again.



Will you pay $6.99 per month to subscribe to ESPN Plus so you can watch PGA Tour Live?

Not likely, don't need another streaming service.



Anybody seen Jason Day?

I bet we will when he turns 50 if his health holds out.



Will the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) one day be PGA Tour Europe? And be televised on PGA Tour Network?

Seems to be heading that way.



Torrey Pines or Riviera?

Riviera



Only a handful of fans, too difficult to walk, winners shooting around 30 under: Has Kapalua outlived its usefulness? Except, of course, as a perk for Tour sponsors?

Well if it doesn't rain and the wind blows it has. Put the pins in the fringe and see what they shoot.



Which do you have more of — drivers or putters?

About equal but I spend more time with putters.



Is there a more underrated course on the West Coast Swing than TPC Scottsdale?

A classic TPC course and an over-the-top tournament.



Don’t you hope Annika Sorenstam plays the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles (where she was champion in 1996)?

Sure do, it would be a blast to see her pull a Tom Watson.



Anybody seen Boo Weekley?

Maybe in a river or on a boat fishing? Or in the woods hunting? Boo is the modern-day Byron Nelson without the win streak and major(s)...

From Mark M.:

I wish the touring pros would play a tournament in 30-40 degree temps with slow greens. My buddies and I do that for 5 months a year.

From Jim A.:

Thank you. I thoroughly enjoy reading Sports Illustrated’s Morning Reading. Your coverage of golf and the columnist opinion articles are outstanding!

Keep up the good work!



From Bill P.

$6.99 to watch golf?

My answer is quick and final. No