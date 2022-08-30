Watch: Memories From Tiger Woods' 'Hello, World' Press Conference

In a new episode, SI contributor Gary Van Sickle recalls his front-row seat at Tiger's famous press conference, and his first Tour win that came soon thereafter.

In a new episode of The Golf Show 2.0, hosts and longtime golf journalists Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle kick around the biggest topics of the day. Among them:

- Who deserves to win PGA Tour Player of The Year?

- The 26-year anniversary of Tiger Woods' "Hello, world" press conference. Van Sickle was in Milwaukee at the time, and a few weeks later he was in Las Vegas for Woods' first PGA Tour victory.

- Van Sickle predicts the Presidents Cup and offers some ideas for how to improve (or perhaps salvage) the event.

Hit the play button above to watch the hosts reboot their old golf show from the 1990s, and look for more from The Golf Show 2.0 coming soon.