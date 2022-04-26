Mexico Open at Vidanta: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The PGA Tour continues this week with a new event on the schedule, the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

The event fills the gap left by the former World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, which was played in Mexico City from 2017 through 2020 and won by Patrick Reed the last year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event could not be played in Mexico last year, so the PGA Tour moved it to Bradenton, Florida, for one year, with Collin Morikawa the winner.

The WGC distinction has been dropped, meaning this is a regular event. World No. 3 Jon Rahm is the highest-ranked player in the field.

Purse

The Mexico Open at Vidanta has a $7.3 million purse with $1,314,000 going to the winner.

Full Field

(144 players)



Ancer, Abraham

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun +

Baddeley, Aaron

Bae, Sangmoon

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky

Benitez, Isidro +

Blaum, Ryan

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Cabrera Bello, Rafa +

Chalmers, Greg

Champ, Cameron

Clark, Wyndham

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Creel, Joshua

De la Fuente, Santiago +

Díaz, Roberto +

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Ernst, Derek

Every, Matt +

Favela, Armando +

Finau, Tony

Flavin, Patrick *

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Gómez, Fabián

Griffin, Ben +

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hearn, David

Hensby, Mark

Hickok, Kramer

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Inman, Manuel +

Islas, Jose Cristobal +

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Richard S.

Jones, Matt

Kang, Jeffrey

* Kang, Sung

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Knous, Jim

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Lahiri, Anirban

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McDowell, Graeme

McGreevy, Max

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Murray, Grayson

Na, Kevin

Nimmer, Bryson *

Noh, Seung-Yul

Novak, Andrew

Ortiz, Alvaro +

Ortiz, Carlos

Pan, C.T.

Perez, Pat

Pettit, Turk *

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Reed, Patrick

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Safa, Jose Antonio +

Schenk, Adam

Seiffert, Chase

Sigg, Greyson

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Stallings, Scott

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Uihlein, Peter

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Villegas, Camilo

Wagner, Johnson

Wallace, Matt

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Willman, Ben #

Wise, Aaron

Wolfe, Jared

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion