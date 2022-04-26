Mexico Open at Vidanta: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
The PGA Tour continues this week with a new event on the schedule, the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The event fills the gap left by the former World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, which was played in Mexico City from 2017 through 2020 and won by Patrick Reed the last year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event could not be played in Mexico last year, so the PGA Tour moved it to Bradenton, Florida, for one year, with Collin Morikawa the winner.
The WGC distinction has been dropped, meaning this is a regular event. World No. 3 Jon Rahm is the highest-ranked player in the field.
Purse
The Mexico Open at Vidanta has a $7.3 million purse with $1,314,000 going to the winner.
Full Field
(144 players)
Ancer, Abraham
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Armour, Ryan
Atwal, Arjun +
Baddeley, Aaron
Bae, Sangmoon
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Ricky
Benitez, Isidro +
Blaum, Ryan
Blixt, Jonas
Bramlett, Joseph
Brown, Scott
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Byrd, Jonathan
Cabrera Bello, Rafa +
Chalmers, Greg
Champ, Cameron
Clark, Wyndham
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben
Creel, Joshua
De la Fuente, Santiago +
Díaz, Roberto +
Donald, Luke
Drewitt, Brett
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Ernst, Derek
Every, Matt +
Favela, Armando +
Finau, Tony
Flavin, Patrick *
Gainey, Tommy
Garnett, Brice
Garrigus, Robert
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Gómez, Fabián
Griffin, Ben +
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hearn, David
Hensby, Mark
Hickok, Kramer
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Howell III, Charles
Hubbard, Mark
Huh, John
Inman, Manuel +
Islas, Jose Cristobal +
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Richard S.
Jones, Matt
Kang, Jeffrey
* Kang, Sung
Kirk, Chris
Kitayama, Kurt
Knous, Jim
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Lahiri, Anirban
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
McDowell, Graeme
McGreevy, Max
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
Murray, Grayson
Na, Kevin
Nimmer, Bryson *
Noh, Seung-Yul
Novak, Andrew
Ortiz, Alvaro +
Ortiz, Carlos
Pan, C.T.
Perez, Pat
Pettit, Turk *
Piercy, Scott
Points, D.A.
Poston, J.T.
Putnam, Andrew
Rahm, Jon
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Reed, Patrick
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Safa, Jose Antonio +
Schenk, Adam
Seiffert, Chase
Sigg, Greyson
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Stallings, Scott
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trahan, D.J.
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
Uihlein, Peter
van der Walt, Dawie
Van Pelt, Bo
Villegas, Camilo
Wagner, Johnson
Wallace, Matt
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Willman, Ben #
Wise, Aaron
Wolfe, Jared
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion