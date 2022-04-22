Morning Read Mailbag: Streaming, the 'Tiger Slam' Clubs Auction and the Masters Broadcast

Apparently our John Hawkins was not alone in struggling with streaming, as multiple readers shared in the inbox.

The struggles of streaming

John Hawkins can read my mind. (Media Buffet: Navigating the Complicated Golf Streaming Universe, April 19) Paramount+ and Peacock from NBC are a pain in the ***.

Everything you try to do is like pulling teeth. Everything that is worthwhile costs even more money.

It is like that on all the streaming networks.

Joe McMenamin

Millersville, Pennsylvania

Wow, this is almost verbatim to the conversation I had with my sons on Easter! My sons, one 57 the other 47, are both in the tech world and just laughed at me but at one point they admitted to a bit of frustration they also had. At that point my 14-year-old great-grandson spoke up and explained to us how to use the newest remote in the house, and then mumbled something about us being out of touch with the real world.

Rich Ares

Canby, Oregon

I agree, and it's even a worse situation overseas for someone interested in PGA Tour events.

Tom Fox

Reykjavik, Iceland

A vote for Colt Knost

I want to give another perspective about Colt Knost’s on-air coverage of the Masters in response to what John Hawkins wrote about him (Media Buffet: From Drones to Sir Nick, CBS Covered Masters with Style and Sensibility, April 12):

As a viewing consumer, I find Knost’s earnestness, enthusiasm, insights, humor, evident love of the game and knowledge of the tactics and the players all enhance my viewing experience. And what else matters?

To me, he is a real value-add to the broadcast and a great fresh voice and presence. Does he sometimes try to force a 4-iron through too tight a window, so to speak? Yes, I think he does. But those are growing pains and I am confident he will keep getting better.

The observation by Hawkins seemed like an off-handed gratuitous slam that added nothing to what I felt was an otherwise terrific and perspicacious article written by Hawkins — as is usually the case with his work — about the Masters coverage.

Peter S. Kaufman

Scarsdale, New York

'Tiger Slam' irons and auction math

Whoever wrote the article about the money the seller made for Tiger's irons (Tiger Woods' "Tiger Slam" Irons Sold at Auction for Record-Shattering Amount, April 10) needs to get the facts correct and learn how auctions work!

The clubs sold for $4.496 million plus the Buyers fee of 20% (over $800,000) to get to that $5 Million plus total, and I'm sure there is also a huge sellers fee too (15 %, over $600.000) — such that the seller will net below $4 million.

The real winners are the auctioneers who get big money at both end of the deal. Also, the buyer will owe income tax on his huge gain!

Bob Rajczak

Grand Island, New York