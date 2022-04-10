Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' Irons Sold at Auction for Record-Shattering Amount

Tiger Woods' Titleist irons sold at auction this week, and the seller made a tidy profit on what now stands as the most valuable golf collectible in history.

One of the most astonishing pieces of Tiger Woods golf memorabilia has sold for an astonishing price.

The Titleist 681-T irons Woods used to win each of his four major championships in 2000 and 2001 sold for $5,156,162 at Golden Age Auctions.

Todd Brock, a private equity investor from Houston, bought the irons in 2010 for $57,242 form former Titleist vice president of player promotions Steve Mata, who sold them at auction. That adds up to a $5,098,920 profit for Brock on his investment.

The sale price also shatters the record for a piece of golf memorabilia. The green jacket that belonged to Horton Smith, who won the first-ever Masters Tournament, sold for $682,000 in 2013.

The Woods iron set includes nine Titleist 681-T irons, 2-iron through pitching wedge, as well as two Vokey wedges with "Tiger" stamped onto them. Woods won the 2000 U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship in 2000, and followed it up by winning the Masters in 2001 to become the first player to hold all four major championship titles at once.

To verify the authenticity of the clubs, the irons included an affidavit and polygraph results from Mata, who sold them to Brock in 2010, and from former Titelist vice president Rick Nelson. Golden Age Auctions also photo-matched the clubs from images of Woods on the course during those majors.