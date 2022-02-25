Morning Read's Gary Van Sickle Wins Three GWAA Writing Awards

Van Sickle, a longtime Morning Read contributor, earned a first-place award in the Golf Writers Association of America's annual writing contest for his story on Patrick Reed's full heel turn in early 2021.

Longtime Morning Read writer Gary Van Sickle won the Daily Feature category of the 2022 Golf Writers Association of America Writing Contest that was announced on Friday, Feb. 25.

Van Sickle, a past GWAA president, won for his feature entitled “Reed keeps losing battle for integrity,” that was published on Jan. 31, 2021, and looked at Patrick Reed’s reputation after a questionable rules incident during the Farmers Insurance Open’s third round. It was Van Sickle's third first-place award of his career.

Van Sickle also picked up third-place awards in the Non-Daily Columns and Game Stories categories. Van Sickle's Non-Daily column, “A day at the Ryder Cup,” was published in the Golf Heritage Society Magazine. His game story for Morning Read, “Japan’s Masters champ takes a bow,” covered Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters victory and was published on April 11, 2021.

There were 304 entries in this year's competition. The winners will be honored at the 48th ISPS Handa GWAA Annual Awards Dinner on April 6 during Masters week.

DAILY COLUMNS

1, Shane Ryan, “Call off the dogs, Brooksy,” GolfDigest.com; 2, Alan Shipnuck, “Ryder Cup blowout 7 years in making,” FirePitCollective.com; 3, Shane Ryan, “Phil’s better without a U.S. Open,” GolfDigest.com.

Honorable mention: Ryan Lavner, “At Ryder Cup, Bryson finds what’s needed,” GolfChannel.com; James Colgan, “Elder never stopped inspiring,” Golf.com; Dylan Dethier, “The Masters’ new sandwich,” Golf.com; Michael Bamberger, “Just gimme a concession, please,” Golf.com.

NON-DAILY COLUMNS

1, Jerry Tarde, “What the caddie bow says about us,” Golf Digest; 2, Michael Bamberger, “Elder has the honor,” Golf Magazine; 3, Gary Van Sickle, “A day at the Ryder Cup,” Golf Heritage Society Magazine.

Honorable mention: Jeff Neumann, “Meta observations,” The Met Golfer; Michael Bamberger, “Why Dick Ferris matters,” Golf Magazine; Max Adler, “A return to swearing,” Golf Digest.

SPECIAL PROJECTS

1, Michael Bamberger, “A new day in Augusta,” Golf.com/Golf Magazine; 2, Ron Green Jr. and Scott Michaux, “What the hell just happened?” Global Golf Post; 3, Joel Beall, Daniel Rapaport, and Sam Weinman, “Pro golf and mental health,” GolfDigest.com.

Honorable mention: John Huggan and Daniel Rapaport, “The Ryder Cup file,” Golf Digest; Alan Shipnuck, “Blood, oil and golf,” FirePitCollective.com; Mercer Baggs, Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner and Brentley Romine, “The reality of turning pro,” GolfChannel.com.

GAME STORIES

1, Ryan Lavner, “History-making Mickelson shines,” GolfChannel.com ; 2, Joel Beall, “How Bryson won Ryder Cup week,” GolfDigest.com ; 3, Gary Van Sickle, “Japan’s Masters champ takes a bow,” MorningRead.com.

Honorable mention: Daniel Rapaport, “Coffee, meditation and bombs,” GolfDigest.com; Ryan Lavner, “Hideki Matsuyama, mysterious champ,” GolfChannel.com; Dylan Dethier, “Tiger and Charlie at PNC,” Golf.com; Alan Shipnuck, “Rahm wins U.S. Open,” GolfDigest.com.

NEWS STORIES

1, Dylan Dethier, “Tiger’s press conferences point to his future,” Golf.com; 2, Dave Shedloski, “Golf gambling set to explode,” GolfDigest.com; 3, Adam Schupak, “Now on the tee, Mister Lee Elder,” Golfweek.com.

Honorable mention: John Steinbreder, “Quickening arms race,” Global Golf Post; Ryan Lavner, “Rory admits Bryson-like chase,” GolfChannel.com; Max Adler, “Casey Martin has leg amputation,” GolfDigest.com.

DAILY FEATURES

1, Gary Van Sickle, “Reed keeps losing battle for integrity,” MorningRead.com; 2, Ryan Lavner, “Willie Mack III needs to be heard,” GolfChannel.com; 3, Gary D’Amato, “Stricker’s journey to captain,” Wisconsin.golf.

Honorable mention: Beth Ann Nichols, “Davidson could be LPGA’s 1st transgender,” Golfweek.com; Alex Myers, “Inside story of Tin Cup,” GolfDigest.com; Jeff Babineau, “Remembering Tiger’s early days,” PGATour.com; Ryan Lavner, “Inside Tour shutdown,” GolfChannel.com.

NON-DAILY FEATURES

1, Dylan Dethier, “What makes Schauffele tick?” Golf Magazine; 2, Michael Bamberger, “Whitworth is one of a kind,” Golf Magazine; 3, Adam Schupak, “Rahm’s reign has begun,” Score Magazine.

Honorable mention: Bill Fields, “Gene’s game,” McKellar Magazine; Tom Coyne, “Home is the sailor,” Golfer’s Journal; Joel Beall, “How a tour pro’s autism diagnosis led to my own,” Golf Digest; Matthew Rudy, “The new way to get good,” Golf Digest.