Former No. 1 Nelly Korda Announces Undergoes Surgery for Blood Clot

Nelly Korda Announces That She Had Surgery for Blood Clot

The former No. 1 held the top ranking for 29 weeks last year, and is now recovering at home.

Nelly Korda announced on her social media feeds Friday that she has recently undergone surgery for a blood clot in the subclavian vein in her left arm. The clot was first discovered March 13 when she suffered swelling in her arm after what she called a “typical morning workout.”

She began treatment and missed two tournaments, including last week’s Chevron Championship, the LPGA Tour’s first major championship of the year. Korda also revealed that she contracted COVID-19 the second week of January that “kept me off my feet for some time before the beginning of the LPGA season.”

Korda ascended to No. 1 in the world last summer and held the top spot for 29 total weeks, longer than any other American woman since rankings began in 2006. Jin Young Ko grabbed No. 1 from Korda in January. Korda is now home recovering from the surgery and will start rehab once she is physically able.

