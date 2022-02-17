Developing: Oakland Hills CC Clubhouse Engulfed in Massive Fire

Building dates to 1922 at the club near Detroit, which has hosted 14 major championships; memorabilia and artwork likely lost.

A raging fire Thursday morning destroyed a large part of the clubhouse at famed Oakland Hills Country Club near Detroit.

Firefighters from Bloomfield Township and Southfield fire departments were called around 10 a.m. and local reports say every firefighter from Bloomfield Township was on the scene battling the blaze.

The clubhouse, which was completed in 1922, housed irreplaceable memorabilia of national championships at Oakland Hills and artwork, some of which goes back a century. Initial reports are that those items are likely to be destroyed as will the central part of the clubhouse.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Oakland Hills was founded in 1916 by two Ford executives and members built two courses – the older South Course and the North Course, both designed by Donald Ross. Walter Hagen was the club’s first professional.

Oakland Hills has hosted 14 majors and other USGA championships, including six U.S. Opens, two U.S. Senior Opens, a U.S. Women’s Amateur, two U.S. Amateurs and three PGA Championships. Oakland Hills also hosted the 2004 Ryder Cup.

The USGA announced last month that the South Course is scheduled to host the U.S. Women's Open in 2031 and 2042, the first championships to be awarded to the club since architect Gil Hanse completed the $12.1 million restoration project.