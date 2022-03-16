Skip to main content

One Player at 25-1 Odds Is a Tantalizing Bet at Valspar Championship

The Florida Swing's fourth and final stop is this week in Tampa, where a surprisingly strong field has gathered to take on Copperhead. Top-ranked players include Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson.

Valspar Championship Best Bets for Daily Fantasy Leagues

From the top tier of players, Rotowire contributor and high-stakes fantasy player Scott Jenstad likes Collin Morikawa's ball striking as a nice match for Copperhead. Morning Read's Jeff Ritter thinks this is a rare week to fade Morikawa, given that he's fresh off a missed cut and a weird week at Sawgrass, and perhaps not on top of his game this week. Ritter prefers Justin Thomas from the top tier.

Moving down the board, Jenstad likes Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Noren. Ritter is eyeing Sam Burns and Kevin Kisner. Both hosts agree that one of the most tempting picks on the board is Shane Lowry, who enters on a run of top-20 finishes and appears to be playing his best golf since his British Open win in 2019. Lowry is also 25-1 in many sports books, and is an appealing play there as well.

For sleepers, Jenstad likes Mattias Schwab and Kurt Kitayama. Ritter picks Adam Svensson and Austin Smotherman.

Picks to Win Valspar Championship in One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks to win this week:

Scott Jenstad: Shane Lowry
Jeff Ritter: Keegan Bradley
Jeff Erickson: Russell Knox

Watch the video episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

