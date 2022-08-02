Listen: Padraig Harrington Disappointed in Henrik Stenson's LIV Golf Decision

Skip to main content

Padraig Harrington Disappointed in Henrik Stenson's LIV Golf Decision

The former European Ryder Cup captain and three-time major champion sat down with Ann Liguori and offered his views on the startup circuit.

Ann has an in-depth conversation with three-time major winner and 2021 European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington about his disappointment with Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf after signing as captain of the European Ryder Cup team. Harrington also shares strong opinions about LIV Golf and what made him decide not to join, and the keys to his long-term success on the course.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

