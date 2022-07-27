'What We Do Is Having a Positive Effect:' Paul Casey Backs LIV as Good for Saudi Arabia

In his first LIV press conference, the Englishman detailed how he believes golf and LIV are reshaping a country with a record of human rights abuses.

Paul Casey faced questions head-on about LIV Golf's funding source in his first press conference as a new member of the startup league. Golf File

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – For the most part, LIV Golf players have been sidestepping the question of Saudi Arabia’s backing of the upstart series, knowing that their answers put them in a no-win situation.

Paul Casey had no trouble addressing the issue of LIV Golf’s funding source and Saudi’s record of human rights abuses, saying he’s seen improvement first-hand and expects golf to be a catalyst for good in the country.

“I've been to the kingdom a couple of times, and I've seen change happening in the kingdom, so I can confidently say that change is happening and that what we do is having a positive effect,’’ said Casey, 45, an Englishman who has played on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour for more than two decades.

“I've been there, and I've seen change, and I've talked to the people there. I played with a young girl in the pro-am at the Saudi (International) earlier this year, 17 years old. I played with her father. I played with another lady who's a human rights lawyer.

“They were brilliant company, entertaining, and that young girl spoke of how things have changed and that just in the last couple of years since she took up the game of golf, how things have radically changed for her and her family and that that opportunity wouldn't have been there more than a couple of years ago.

“That was such a positive experience for me ... she was excited because she was going to be a scrutineer at the Formula 1 race later that year, and she just said, yeah, stuff is changing. She's looking forward to driving (a women’s driving ban in Saudi was lifted in 2018.)

“Change is happening. Look, it's a case of -- it's not where you're at, it's where you're going. There's many places on the planet that I've been to, that I've been paid to go to, which I'm not sure I can say the same thing in terms of their trajectory. But I can honestly look you in the eye and say that I see a trajectory, a positive trajectory in the kingdom, and it was a really good experience that I've had when I've been there, and I hope it continues.’’

Casey, who has 15 wins on the DP World Tour and three on the PGA Tour, is making his debut in the LIV Golf Invitational Series this week at Trump Bedminster, the site of the third tournament in the series. A purse of $25 million is being offered, with $4 million to the winner and another $5 million paid out to the top three teams.

Injured for a good part of the year, Casey, ranked 33rd in the world, did not return until the British Open two weeks ago at St. Andrews, where he tied for 53rd. He was announced three weeks ago as one of the new players joining the circuit.

Casey’s comments are unlikely appease those who believe the Saudi influence is a non-starter, whether it be due to the human rights issues or the believe that the government played a role in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks; the families of 9/11 victims held a news conference nearby on Tuesday to denounce the players who participate in these tournaments.

Saudi’s Public Investment Fund, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, is reported to be worth $600 billion. It invests in numerous corporations around the world and the fund is used for various sports endeavors, including ownership of a Premier League soccer team, a Formula One race in Saudi, a tennis tournament, golf tournament and now backing of this league.

Casey presents an interesting study because the former Arizona State golfer was outspoken in 2019 about not playing in the original Saudi International tournament, then sanctioned by the European Tour.

He cited his then-association with UNICEF for skipping the tournament.

“It just didn’t sit well with me,’’ Casey said then to the Independent newspaper. “I’ve not talked too much about it and I’m not sure I want to, but certainly signing a deal and being paid to be down there ... I would be a hypocrite if I did that.

“Anybody who says sports isn’t political, that’s rubbish. Sport is very political. I’m glad I took a stance, more so if it highlights the issues within the region, especially next door in Yemen. I’ve seen the numbers. In Yemen, 22 million people are facing starvation, 11.5 million of the kids. I didn’t want anything to do to get in the way of a great organization like UNICEF.’’

Casey later changed his mind. After skipping the Saudi event in 2019 and 2020, he has played it each of the past two years. He said Wednesday that he went with the backing of UNICEF, whom he no longer represents.

“I then went to Saudi while I still had that relationship,’’ Casey said. “As they reminded me, it's about inclusion, and by not engaging and not participating and not traveling to countries, you harden positions if you do that. You have to be inclusive. They actually encouraged me to go. They operate there.’’

Casey has been the rare player to speak favorably about Saudi Arabia, although when asked about the country’s repression of those who are gay, he would not address it: “It’s not a subject I know enough to speak about,’’ he said.

He did allow that his decision and those of the other new players Charles Howell III and Jason Kokrak who were at the news conference have led to a division in the game. Casey fears for the Ryder Cup, which last week stripped Henrik Stenson of his captaincy due to his signing on with LIV Golf.

“It would be a massive shame,’’ said Casey of the Ryder Cup, which he has played five times. “Look, the players are making their decisions, obviously. But the players are not trying to damage the game. We leave this to those in charge of the Tour. In this case, this is left with Mr. (Keith) Pelley (DP World Tour CEO) and Mr. (Guy) Kinnings (Ryder Cup director). I could actually ask them some questions.

“We could ask Mr. Kinnings why the relationship deteriorated between the European Tour and Saudi Golf. We’ve got a lot of questions, but right now they all seem to be coming our way, not his.’’

For now, the DP World Tour is in flux as it relates to LIV Golfers. While the PGA Tour has suspended its members who participate, the former European Tour has gone with issuing fines for players who were not granted releases. It is unclear if they will be able to play in upcoming DP World Tour events, something Casey and others have said they’d like to do.

The DP World Tour requires playing in just four tournaments to retain membership.

“I saw guys being critiqued for wanting to play European Tour events still, and they were critiqued, like hang on -- taken to task because guys saying, well, you want to play less golf but now you want to play more golf,’’ Casey said.

“Guys never said they did not want to play European Tour. There's been a time where I've actually given up my European Tour membership because playing two tours was too difficult. In this scenario, yeah, I think a lot of guys would love to play LIV and also retain their European Tour membership and then be part of the Ryder Cup if they can.

“What happened earlier this year, I wasn't a part of it, but fines being handed out for playing without a release ... I've played many a tournament without a release and was never fined, and suddenly the goal posts are changing.

“It seems as if the CEO kind of has discretion, and so I think it's a very fluid situation, very murky as you've just said. I would love to still be part of the Ryder Cup, but if that is not an option then that's not an option.’’

