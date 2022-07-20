Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak and Henrik Stenson Round Out Field for Next LIV Golf Event

The third LIV Golf event will be next week in New Jersey, with more new players including Henrik Stenson, who has been stripped of his European Ryder Cup captaincy.

Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak and Henrik Stenson (pictured left to right) are the newest members of LIV Golf. USA Today

Charles Howell III, a 22-year veteran on the PGA Tour who has made more than $43 million, will join Henrik Stenson and Jason Kokrak as part of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The trio will make their LIV debuts next week in New Jersey at the third LIV event on the schedule.

Stenson, 46, became official after earlier in the day being dropped as the European Ryder Cup captain. The Swede won the 2016 British Open at Royal Troon and had been named Ryder Cup captain in March.

Kokrak, ranked 36th in the world, gives LIV another top-50 player and fills out the 48-man field for the event at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey.

Englishman Paul Casey, announced earlier in the month as a LIV Golf signee, also will make his debut next week.

"Henrik Stenson adds yet another outstanding resume to LIV Golf’s global roster of elite players. His career performances spanning majors, season-long individual championships and international competitions have cemented him as a leader in today’s game,” said Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf.

“The addition of Jason Kokrak, who has been consistently ranked amongst the world’s best, and Charles Howell III, one of the United States’ top competitors for years, along with English standout Paul Casey further strengthens a field that will put on a show for the fans at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. I’m excited for the third LIV Golf competition and can’t wait for our shotgun start at this fantastic venue.”