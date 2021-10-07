Penfold Golf Reunites With 007 Franchise

Penfold Hearts golf ball, played and immortalized by the James Bond character in the 1964 movie 'Goldfinger,' is part of a new collection and will feature a special-edition logo.

Fans of the James Bond franchise have plenty of reasons to rejoice today, which happens to be 10.07.2021.

Not only has the calendar provided a numerical tribute to the man who makes women swoon and likes his martinis shaken and not stirred, but the long-awaited "No Time To Die," the 25th in the series, finally makes its way into theaters this weekend.

Penfold Golf, maker of the ball that Bond used in his epic match against conniving cheat Auric Goldfinger in the 1964 classic "Goldfinger," announces a partnership with the 007 franchise.

In November, the Penfold x 007 collection, featuring a special-edition 007 Penfold Hearts ball with the 007 logo in place of the traditional ball identification number, will launch. The collection will also include balls, tees, towels and ball markers,

“The Penfold Golf and James Bond partnership has been almost 60 years in the making: since the famous 'Goldfinger' round, which is regarded as golf's most iconic silver screen moment,” said Gavin Perrett, CEO, Penfold Golf.

In the late 1920s, Englishman A.E. Penfold left Dunlop, where he designed the Maxfli golf ball, to create his own Golf Ball Developments Ltd. One of the balls he created was the Penfold, which went through numerous iterations through the years. In the 1960s, the Penfold Ace, sponsored by Gary Player, was the most played in Europe.

It was the Penfold Hearts, though, that made its way to the big screen thanks to "Goldfinger." The famous match at fictional Royal St. Marks was filmed at Stoke Park (then known as Stoke Poges) on the outskirts of London. As a result — and surely aided by actor Sean Connery's savoir faire as the Bond character — sales skyrocketed.

Penfold continued to enjoy European success well into the 1970s. A 22-year-old Seve Ballesteros won the 1979 British Open — known for Ballesteros' playing an approach shot from a parking lot adjacent to the 16th hole in the final round — playing a Penfold Tradition.

The brand was relaunched in 2020.