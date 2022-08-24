PGA Tour Pushes Back Against LIV, Adds More Lucrative Events and 20-Start Minimum for Top Players

Starting in 2023, 12 events with increased purses and an enhanced Player Impact Program will be implemented in an attempt to keep top players on the PGA Tour.

ATLANTA – The PGA Tour will see significant increases in compensation for players starting in 2023, with more elevated events, an increase to $100 million in the Player Impact Program, and a guaranteed minimum against earnings for all exempt players.

In what was clearly the biggest pushback against the LIV Golf League which launched in June and is guaranteeing significant sums to its members, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced a series of changes that will see 12 elevated events starting in 2023—eight of them previously announced—with most purses in the $20 to $25 million range and the requirement that the top players compete in at last 20 events.

“Our top players are making a commitment to play in all 12 elevated events and they will also add at least three additional PGA Tour events to their schedule,’’ Monahan said Wednesday at a news conference in advance of the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

“Our top players are firmly behind the Tour. We’ll be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events throughout the season. It’s an extraordinary commitment and testament to what they believe in.’’

Monahan said that the four major championships as well as the Players Championship will be part of the 20-event commitment and the determination of players will start with the Player Impact Program, which will increase to 20 players and pay $100 million, with $15 million going to the winner. Tiger Woods won the initial PIP last year and $8 million, but going forward a minimum number of tournaments will be required.

Woods was part of a player-only meeting last week at the BMW Championship led by himself and Rory McIlroy in which many of the ideas announced Wednesday were discussed.

“It’s not like we did this as a renegade group,’’ McIlroy said. “We kept in touch with Jay and hoped we could get something done quickly. And that culminated with the announcement made today. Today was a great step in the right direction.’’

The 12 elevated events are the three FedEx Cup playoff events; the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, WGC-Dell Match Play Championship, Sentry Tournament of Champions plus four additional events to be announced before the end of the year.

The majors and the Players Championship get a player to 17 events and then there are three more events a player is expected to play.

Not all of the events will be no-cut events, and the avenue into these tournaments will be through the PIP and other means that have not been announced.

“Anyone has a chance to play their way into these elevated events,’’ McIlroy said. “Any one has a chance to be part of the Player Impact Program.’’

Monahan said the PGA Tour’s 501c-6 non-exempt status would not change and a monetary commitment to all exempt PGA Tour players of $500,000 would not impact their status as independent contractors.

The $500,000 is an advance against purse earnings but Monahan said those who do not earn that much will not be required to pay it back. While it is not a stipend, it does assure that every player will make at least $500,000 whether through earnings or through what is being called the “Earnings Program.’’

