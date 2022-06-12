2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

The complete schedule for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series season, ending with the team championship in October at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series season.

We'll update this after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won, as well as the winning team.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Purses

Each of the first seven events has a $25 million total purse. $20 million is for the individual competition, with first place paying $4 million. The remaining $5 million is for the team competition, with the winning foursome splitting $3 million, second place $1.5 million and third place $500,000.

The season finale is the team championship with a $50 million purse. All 12 teams will be paid, with $16 million shared by the top foursome down to $1 million for the last-place team.

Date, Course(s), Location, Champion

June 9-10: Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England

Individual Winner: Charl Schwartzel, $4 million

Team Champion: Stingers GC (Schwartzel, Hennie Du Plessis, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen), share $3 million

June 30-July 2: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland, Oregon

Individual Winner: TBD

Team Champion: TBD

July 29-31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, New Jersey

Individual Winner: TBD

Team Champion: TBD

Sept. 2-4: The International (Oaks course), Boston

Individual Winner: TBD

Team Champion: TBD

Sept. 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois

Individual Winner: TBD

Team Champion: TBD

Oct. 7-9: Stonehill, Bangkok, Thailand

Individual Winner: TBD

Team Champion: TBD

Oct. 14-16: Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Individual Winner: TBD

Team Champion: TBD

Oct. 27-30: Team Championship, Trump National Doral, Miami

Team Champion: TBD