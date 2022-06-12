Skip to main content

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

The complete schedule for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series season, ending with the team championship in October at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series season.

We'll update this after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won, as well as the winning team.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Purses

Each of the first seven events has a $25 million total purse. $20 million is for the individual competition, with first place paying $4 million. The remaining $5 million is for the team competition, with the winning foursome splitting $3 million, second place $1.5 million and third place $500,000.

The season finale is the team championship with a $50 million purse. All 12 teams will be paid, with $16 million shared by the top foursome down to $1 million for the last-place team. 

LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule: Complete dates, winners, payouts

Date, Course(s), Location, Champion

June 9-10: Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England

Individual Winner: Charl Schwartzel, $4 million
Team Champion: Stingers GC (Schwartzel, Hennie Du Plessis, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen), share $3 million

June 30-July 2: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland, Oregon 

Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD

July 29-31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, New Jersey

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD

Sept. 2-4: The International (Oaks course), Boston

Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD

Sept. 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois

Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD

Oct. 7-9: Stonehill, Bangkok, Thailand

Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD

Oct. 14-16: Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia 

Individual Winner: TBD
Team Champion: TBD

Oct. 27-30: Team Championship, Trump National Doral, Miami

Team Champion: TBD

Phil Mickelson warms up before the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational opener at Centurion Club.
News

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staffjust now
Linn Grant is pictured at the 2021 NCAA Championships.
News

Linn Grant Makes History As First Female to Win on DP World Tour

By Associated Press53 minutes ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney's Passion for Golf Benefits the Greater Good

By Jay Delsing2 hours ago
mcilroy canada
News

Finau Shoots 62, Tied With McIlroy After Three Rounds at RBC Canadian Open

By Mike Purkey20 hours ago
Phil Mickelson-Saturday-LIV
News

LIV Golf’s First Event is Complete, and Future of Pro Golf Has Never Seemed More Uncertain

By Bob Harig21 hours ago
Individual winner Charl Schwartzel walks alongside teammates Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen and Hennie du Plessis, who also won the team competition.
News

LIV Golf Invitational Final Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Entire Field in London

By Morning Read Staff23 hours ago
Charl Schwartzel, LIV Golf Final Round
News

Final Leaderboard: Schwartzel Goes Wire-to-Wire to Win LIV Golf Opener in London

By Morning Read Staff23 hours ago
Individual winner Charl Schwartzel walks alongside teammates Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen and Hennie du Plessis, who also won the team competition.
News

Schwartzel Hangs on to Win First LIV Golf Invitational, $4 Million First Prize

By Bob Harig23 hours ago
johnson:norman day one
News

Greg Norman Says of LIV Golf: 'We're Not Going Anywhere'

By Bob HarigJun 11, 2022