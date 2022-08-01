PGA Tour Announces 47-Event Schedule for 2022-23 With Record Prize Money

The season starts next month at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California; starting in 2024 the PGA Tour will move to a calendar-year schedule.

The PGA Tour announced a 47-event schedule for the 2022-23 season that begins next month at the Fortinet Championship, concludes with the Tour Championship in August, and will see record prize money including eight invitational tournaments that will see elevated purses between $15 million and $25 million.

And as announced earlier, the FedEx Cup playoffs will see just 70 players qualify for the first of three events – down from 125 this year – with the Tour going to a calendar-year schedule in 2024. Fall events in 2023 will help players solidify their status among the top 125 exempt players.

MORE: The Complete 2022-23 PGA Tour Schedule

The Fortinet Championship kicks off the season, Sept. 15-18, in Napa, California, and is followed by the Presidents Cup. Eight more official events will follow in the fall, concluding with the RSM Classic, Nov. 17-20.

The PGA Tour schedule resumes in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jan. 5-8, which will have an elevated purse of $15 million.

Other tournaments with elevated purses will be the Genesis Invitational ($20 million), the Arnold Palmer Invitational ($20 million), the Players Championship ($25 million), the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Championship $20 million) and the Memorial Tournament ($20 million), plus playoff events FedEx St. Jude Invitational ($20 million) and the BMW Championship ($20 million).

The total FedEx Cup bonus pool will be $75 million.

“We’ve heard from our fans and the overwhelming sentiment was that they wanted more consequences for both the FedEx Cup regular season and the playoffs, and to further strengthen events that traditionally feature top players competing head-to-head,” said PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. “We feel strongly we’ve accomplished all of these objectives and more, creating a cadence of compelling drama for every tournament throughout the season.

“Each week has its own identity and purpose, and we’re set up for an exciting 2022-23 campaign as we transition into a calendar season in 2024 that will include a number of new and innovative competitive aspects in the fall.”

With only 70 players qualifying for the playoffs, it should encourage players to compete more, especially when the schedule is more condensed in 2024.

The Tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, is March 9-12. The major championships: The Masters (April 6-9); PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York (May 18-21); U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club (June 15-18) and the British Open at Royal Liverpool (July 20-23).

Unlike this year, just two events follow the Open prior to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Other changes will see the CJ Cup moved from South Korea to South Carolina and the Bermuda Championship take on full-points status as the WGC-HSBC Champions in China has been canceled.