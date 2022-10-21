PGA Tour Files New Lawsuit Against LIV Golf's Financial Backers

The PGA Tour filed a new suit on Thursday against Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the governor of that fund.

In the latest courtroom twist in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the PGA Tour filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the governor of that fund, Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Sports Illustrated has confirmed.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is reportedly worth more than $500 billion and provides the financial backing for LIV Golf. The PGA Tour seeks a motion to compel from a federal judge that would require Al-Rumayyan to be deposed as part of another federal lawsuit in California involving the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The motion would force the PIF to provide documents to PGA Tour attorneys through discovery.

Al-Rumayyan is also chairman of the English football club Newcastle United and the Saudi-owned petroleum company Saudi Aramco.

The complaint was filed under seal in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

