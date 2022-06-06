Skip to main content

Phil Mickelson Breaks Silence With Social-Media Post, Says He's Ready for 'Fresh Start'

Posting for the first time since the apology on Feb. 22 that preceded his four-month exile, the 51-year-old reiterated his belief in LIV Golf.

Phil Mickelson's return to golf became official on Tuesday with a press release from LIV Golf announcing his participation in the startup league's opening event this week outside London.

The six-time major champion took to social media a short time later, further explaining his decision to play while also apologizing for comments that came to light in February that led to his prolonged absence.

"First and foremost, I want to again apologize to the many people I offended and hurt with my comments a few months ago. ... Taking time away and self-reflecting has been very humbling," Mickelson said.

Mickelson had been highly critical of the PGA Tour, referring in a February Golf Digest story to “obnoxious greed’’ and quoted in a story in the Fire Pit Collective that he was using the Greg Norman-fronted league as leverage against the Tour.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The subsequent fallout resulted in one of Mickelson's major sponsors, KPMG, reaching a deal to end its sponsorship agreement. Longtime equipment sponsor Callaway paused its relationship with Mickelson.

Mickelson did not play in the Masters and was not at last month's PGA Championship to defend his 2021 title. When he tees it up on Thursday in the first round of the three-round LIV Golf event, it will be his first competition since Feb. 6, the final round of the Saudi International tournament.

"I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers. I also love the progressive format and think it will be exciting for fans," Mickelson said. 

Mickelson also said: "I intend to play the majors." He has not won a U.S. Open, and next week the U.S. Open will be held at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. 

Phil Mickelson at 2022 Farmers Insurance Open
News

Phil Mickelson Breaks Silence With Social-Media Post, Says He's Ready for 'Fresh Start'

By John Schwarb18 seconds ago
Phil-Mickelson-Thumbs-Up
News

Phil Mickelson Signs with LIV Golf, Will Play Opening Event This Week

By Bob Harig1 hour ago
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

Listen: Catching Up with BMW Charity Pro-Am Tournament Director Michael McGovern

By Ann Liguori2 hours ago
Greg Norman speaks at the 2022 Saudi International golf tournament.
News

Greg Norman Calls Jack Nicklaus a 'Hypocrite' for Backtracking on LIV Golf

By Bob Harig3 hours ago
Golf Channel broadcaster Jerry Foltz is pictured in 2020.
News

LIV Golf Announces Its Broadcast Team, Including Golf Channel's Jerry Foltz

By Bob Harig8 hours ago
The LIV Golf Invitational Series logo with the Riyadh Golf Club.
News

FAQ of the LIV Golf Invitational Series: Field Taking Shape for First Event

By Bob Harig8 hours ago
Billy Horschel watches an iron shot from the fairway at the 2022 Memorial Tournament.
News

Late Eagle Ices Memorial Tournament Title for Billy Horschel

By Associated Press17 hours ago
The Weekly Read icon is atop a photo from the 2019 RBC Canadian Open.
News

After Three Long Years, the RBC Canadian Open is Back

By Bob Harig18 hours ago
Weekly Read
Dustin Johnson will headline LIV Golf debut event
News

With LIV Golf Here, PGA Tour Players Wonder If Tour Will Finally Find Transparency

By Alex Miceli19 hours ago
Commentary