September 1, 2021
Phil Mickelson, Fred Couples Named Ryder Cup Vice Captains

Phil Mickelson's record run of 12 consecutive playing appearances is apparently at an end.
Author:
Phil Mickelson plays the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah.

The slim chance 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson was going to be a captain's pick on this year's Ryder Cup team is apparently down to zero. That means this year's Ryder Cup will be the first one without Phil as a player since he debuted in 1995.

The American Ryder Cup team announced today that Mickelson and Fred Couples will join captain Steve Stricker as vice-captains when the 2021 Ryder Cup is played later this month at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin.

Mickelson has the record for most Most U.S. Ryder Cup appearances with 12, all consecutive. He played on the team in 1995, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Couples was a vice-captain in 2012 on the Davis Love-led team at Medinah. He played on the 1989, 1991, 1993, 1995 and 1997 Ryder Cup teams and would seem a natural to be named a captain at some point.

Fred Couples (right) and Jim "Bones" Mackay at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 24-26. Europe is the defending champion. 

News

