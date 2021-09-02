Phil Mickelson Is Posting Wild-Eyed Videos Ripping the USGA
The top 30 PGA Tour pros on the FedEx Cup points list are in Atlanta right now playing for $15 million.
Phil Mickelson is in his backyard (or what I imagine his backyard looks like) posting impassioned videos to social media that might be serious, might be tongue-in-cheek efforts to chase the Player Impact Program's $40 million in bonuses, or might be somewhere in between. Maybe he's just bored? Take it away Phil:
There's a lot going on here. Phil starts hot with a correlation-does-not-equal-causation reminder that segues into a criticism of the USGA's rumored (by Phil) movement to restrict the length of driver shafts. From there, Phil pulls out a deep cut from his catalog and re-litigates the square-groove debate. He ends with something new — perimeter-weighted golf balls vs. liquid-center golf balls.
His thesis is the USGA misinterprets data when it makes equipment rules and hurts the average player. That's a point worthy of discussion and something Phil might be asked about this month at the Ryder Cup.