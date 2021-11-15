Phil Mickelson Just Capped Quite an Amazing Season

Mickelson, 51, won four of his six starts on the senior circuit and — don't forget — won the PGA Championship at Kiawah in May

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson finished off a remarkable year by winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on Sunday.

Thus, the 51-year old Mickelson has the rather remarkable distinction of being the reigning PGA Championship winner, as well as a four-time winner on the Champions Tour. In addition to his surprising victory in the PGA at Kiawah Island last May, Mickelson won the Constellation Furyk & Friends in October and has won four of his six career starts on the PGA Tour Champions.

Meanwhile, 64-year old Bernhard Langer overcame back issues earlier in the tournament and shot a final-round 69 to capture the overall PGA Champions Tour points championship.

Langer, who shot a 63 on Saturday - one below his age - has won the title six times. He finished 17th in the tournament.

Mickelson, who was three shots off the lead of Jim Furyk to start the day, birdied three of the last four holes and played a bogey-less final round of 65. He finished 19-under for the championship, outlasting Steven Alker by one stroke. Furyk shot a final-round 71 to fall back.

Mickelson and his wife, Amy, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in the days ahead. Looking toward next year, “Lefty indicated he would continue to split time on the two tours, while taking a cue from Langer.

“I’ll get back to work,” Mickelson said. “I watch how hard Bernhard works off the course. That’s what I have to do.”