Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Phil Mickelson Just Capped Quite an Amazing Season

Mickelson, 51, won four of his six starts on the senior circuit and — don't forget — won the PGA Championship at Kiawah in May
Author:
Phil Mickelson birdies the 18th hole at the Charles Schwab Championship.

Phil Mickelson finished off a remarkable year by winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on Sunday.

Thus, the 51-year old Mickelson has the rather remarkable distinction of being the reigning PGA Championship winner, as well as a four-time winner on the Champions Tour. In addition to his surprising victory in the PGA at Kiawah Island last May, Mickelson won the Constellation Furyk & Friends in October and has won four of his six career starts on the PGA Tour Champions.

Meanwhile, 64-year old Bernhard Langer overcame back issues earlier in the tournament and shot a final-round 69 to capture the overall PGA Champions Tour points championship.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Langer, who shot a 63 on Saturday - one below his age - has won the title six times. He finished 17th in the tournament.

Mickelson, who was three shots off the lead of Jim Furyk to start the day, birdied three of the last four holes and played a bogey-less final round of 65. He finished 19-under for the championship, outlasting Steven Alker by one stroke. Furyk shot a final-round 71 to fall back.

Mickelson and his wife, Amy, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in the days ahead. Looking toward next year, “Lefty indicated he would continue to split time on the two tours, while taking a cue from Langer.

“I’ll get back to work,” Mickelson said. “I watch how hard Bernhard works off the course. That’s what I have to do.”

Tags
terms:
PGA Tour ChampionsPhil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson birdies the 18th hole at the Charles Schwab Championship.
News

Phil Mickelson Just Capped Quite an Amazing Season

16 seconds ago
Bernhard Langer is the 2021 PGA Tour Champions season-long champion.
News

Phil Mickelson's Win Helps Bernhard Langer to His Sixth PGA Tour Champions Season Title

15 minutes ago
Jason Kokrak has won three times on the PGA Tour.
News

Jason Kokrak, with Three Wins in 13 Months, has Found the Winning Formula

39 minutes ago
Nelly Korda is the top-ranked player in the world.
News

Nelly Korda Overcomes Late Stumble to Win Pelican Women’s Championship in a Playoff

28 minutes ago
Jason Kokrak plays the 2021 CJ Cup in Las Vegas.
News

Jason Kokrak Rallies with Four Straight Birdies to Win Houston Open

2 hours ago
Jason Kokrak won the 2021 Houston Open.
News

Jason Kokrak Parlays Back-Round Surge Into Win and $1.35 Million at Houston Open

3 hours ago
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Golf Innerview with Ann Liguori

Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews Joins Ann Liguori

6 hours ago
hideki-matsuyama-dustin-johnson-2021-masters
News

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

7 hours ago
Lexi Thompson at the 2021 Solheim Cup.
News

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson Lead Pelican Women’s Championship Headed to Final Round

8 hours ago