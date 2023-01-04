Pinehurst to Add a 10th Course, With Design by Tom Doak

Pinehurst Resort’s 2,200-acre property will be expanding even farther next year, thanks to the construction of a brand new course designed by Tom Doak, one of golf’s most decorated architects.

The resort’s 10th 18-hole course will open just in time for the U.S. Open’s return to Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024.

Known for its sandy waste areas, native grasses and turtleback greens, Pinehurst’s nine existing courses are some of the most beloved and historic tracks in the country. Golfers all over the world flock to the resort each year, which many now refer to as the Cradle of American Golf.

“The site is topographically distinct and drastically different from anywhere in Pinehurst,” Doak said of the area that will be home to the No. 10 course. “It’s bigger, bolder and more dramatic.”

The Doak design will be located just four miles south of the main clubhouse, and it will differentiate itself from the other facilities with the emphasis of one particular attribute: elevation.

“There’s about 75 feet of elevation change, and we’ll work our way up to it around the midpoint of the layout,” Doak said. “You’ll have expansive views from this apex over the rest of the course. It will be an unforgettable experience for golfers.”

Doak will not only embrace the undulation of the preexisting plot of land, but he’ll also incorporate the area’s native sand, a hallmark of all Pinehurst courses.

“Tom Doak builds incredible golf courses on sand, and we’re excited to see what he’ll create in the North Carolina Sandhills,” said Tom Pashley, the resort’s President. “We’ve worked with some amazing golf architects who’ve embraced our natural aesthetic and believe Tom will do something fantastic on this site.”

Doak rated Pinehurst No. 2 a “10” in his legendary book, The Confidential Guide to Golf Courses. He first visited the resort 40 years ago to play No. 2. Since then, the U.S. Open venue was restored by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. The restoration—which aimed to return it to its original 1935 presentation—was controversial, but Doak was one of its primary supporters.

Angela Moser will be Doak’s lead design associate for the 10th Pinehurst course when construction takes off. She has worked on an impressive set of courses, including Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course and Streamsong Black in Bowling Green, Fla.

Come 2024, the Doak design will only further solidify Pinehurst as a bucket-list destination for professional and recreational golfers alike.