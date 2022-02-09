Put Your Money on a Big-Name Winner to Emerge from Loaded Field in Phoenix

Brooks Koepka is ready to defend his title, but several top-ranked players in the world will tee up in Phoenix this week. Who do our experts like? A few stars stand out.

A loaded field is descending upon Phoenix this week for one of the most fun tournaments of the year. Brooks Koepka will attempt to defend his title, but several top players have entered in peak form.

Among the favorites, Rotowire's Scott Jenstad is all-in on Xander Schauffele, who co-led in Phoenix entering the final round last year before finishing tied for second. Jenstad also likes Viktor Hovland and -- if the price is right -- Daniel Berger, who may be discounted as he battles a reported back injury.

Morning Read's Jeff Ritter says Jon Rahm deserved to be the favorite, as he has the course track record as a pro, plus numerous rounds from his days at Arizona State. Ritter also like Scottie Scheffler and Koepka, who seems underpriced despite being the defending champ.

Other players our hosts like: Scott eyes Matt Fitzpatrick and Talor Gooch, white Ritter flags Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell and Nick Taylor.

Expert Picks to win 2022 WM Phoenix Open in One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only select the same name once per season. Here are the picks from our hosts:

Scott Jenstad: Xander Schauffele

Jeff Ritter: Scottie Scheffler

Jeff Erickson: Xander Schauffele

