This Golf Apparel Brand is Betting Big on Sustainability

Radmor has created a full line of pants, shirts and outwear that are durable, comfortable and friendly to the environment.

Is it possible to balance good citizenship and style?

According to Radmor, it is.

A small apparel company located in Settle, Radmor has created a full line of shorts, pants, shirts and outwear that are stylish, comfortable to the touch and friendly to the environment.

By taking a mindful approach to not only the design of their clothing, but also where the materials come from and what they're made from, Radmor is hanging its hat on sustainability.

According to Radmor, the United States throws away 10+ million tons of clothing each year, with the majority being polyester, which takes decades to break down in landfills.

So Radmor decided to focus on making clothing that uses cotton blended with more environmentally responsible performance technologies, and only 10% or less with recycled ocean polyester or nylon.

The result is a durable product that has the feel of cotton, but will not takes years to decompose once its days as a wearable piece of clothing are over.

This autumn, Radmor is offering sepia, earth and red tones for a fall golf season that is already off to a roaring start as golf continues to experience a post-pandemic resurgence.

“Fall is right in Radmor’s wheelhouse; it’s a season that sets up perfectly for our approach to creating warm, comfortable and sustainable apparel that looks just as good off the course as on it,” says Radmor co-Founder Scott Morrison. “We’re excited about the fall line’s mix of best-sellers and new pieces, but more importantly, to take our commitment to a more sustainable version of golf to the next level.”

Radmor is available at a growing number of golf shops throughout the U.S. and Nordstrom stores nationwide.