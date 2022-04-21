Watch: Robert McIntyre Makes Blind Ace in Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Ever hole out a shot and not see it? Robert McIntyre's tee shot at the par-3 14th hole landed short of the green and he stopped watching.

Robert McIntyre teed off at the par-3 14th hole on Thursday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and turned away, seeing it was landing short of the green and thinking that was that.

But wait, there was more:

Indeed, the shot bounced up and rolled into the green for an ace, which partner Martin Laird learned about first when signaling up to the green. Then, the high-fives ensued and McIntyre wore an incredulous smile.

The first round of the two-man team competition at TPC Louisiana is a four-ball (best ball) format, which leads to low scores. The Scottish duo of McIntyre-Laird was 6 under through 14 holes after the ace.