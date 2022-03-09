Skip to main content

Scottie Scheffler Looks Ahead to Majors, Including First Trip to St. Andrews

A couple of this summer's major venues will be familiar to the game's hottest player, and another will be a check off his bucket list.
Beyond the Clubhouse

On his way to winning for the second time in a month on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler joined the "Beyond the Clubhouse" podcast from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He covered the upcoming season, the confidence in his game, why he doesn't overthink things and the effect that caddie Ted Scott has had on his bag so far.

Major championships are also a major point of focus, and Scheffler shares what he's anticipating with the U.S. Open coming to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, a place where he feels comfortable after playing in the 2013 U.S. Amateur. The Dallas native also can't wait to return to Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the PGA Championship, where he competed while attending the University of Texas.

The biggest surprise shared by Scheffler, who absolutely loves the British Open, is that he's never been to St. Andrews. The 150th British Open in July, his second Open start, will mark the first time he has set foot on the Old Course and walked the famous streets of St. Andrews. Scheffler should be right at home at a windy venue like St. Andrews, having finished eighth last year at Royal St. George's and hailing from windy Texas.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more episodes of "Beyond the Clubhouse" on the Morning Read Podcast Network

Tags
terms:
St. AndrewsScottie SchefflerBeyond The Clubhouse

Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg
News

Scottie Scheffler Looks Ahead to Majors Season

By Garrett Johnston4 minutes ago
Billy
Gambling

2022 Players Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites, Sleeper Picks for TPC Sawgrass

By Daniel Wooters37 minutes ago
thomas players
News

2022 Players Championship: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money, Field

By Morning Read Staff18 hours ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

'Course Of Life' Talks With Epson Tour Pro Erikah Neger

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell19 hours ago
thumbnail_IMG_5908-2
News

Tiger Woods Brings More Than Name to World Golf Hall of Fame

By Gary Van Sickle19 hours ago
Gaming-Golf-Players
News

Best Bets, Sleepers at Hard-to-Predict Players Championship

By Jeff Ritter, Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad21 hours ago
Beyond the Clubhouse
News

Caddie Shares Hilarious Story of Getting Nervous in Front of Tiger Woods at Sawgrass' 17th Hole

By Garrett JohnstonMar 8, 2022
USATSI_11718621
News

Tiger Woods' Hall of Fame Induction to be Introduced by Daughter Sam

By Associated PressMar 8, 2022
jay-monahan
News

Monahan Says PGA Tour 'Moving On' From Saudi League Threat, Declines to Say if Phil Mickelson is Suspended

By Bob HarigMar 8, 2022