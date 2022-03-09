Scottie Scheffler Looks Ahead to Majors Season

A couple of this summer's major venues will be familiar to the game's hottest player, and another will be a check off his bucket list.

On his way to winning for the second time in a month on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler joined the "Beyond the Clubhouse" podcast from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He covered the upcoming season, the confidence in his game, why he doesn't overthink things and the effect that caddie Ted Scott has had on his bag so far.

Major championships are also a major point of focus, and Scheffler shares what he's anticipating with the U.S. Open coming to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, a place where he feels comfortable after playing in the 2013 U.S. Amateur. The Dallas native also can't wait to return to Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the PGA Championship, where he competed while attending the University of Texas.

The biggest surprise shared by Scheffler, who absolutely loves the British Open, is that he's never been to St. Andrews. The 150th British Open in July, his second Open start, will mark the first time he has set foot on the Old Course and walked the famous streets of St. Andrews. Scheffler should be right at home at a windy venue like St. Andrews, having finished eighth last year at Royal St. George's and hailing from windy Texas.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more episodes of "Beyond the Clubhouse" on the Morning Read Podcast Network.