Scottie Scheffler's Coach Explains How His Student Became a Ryder Cup Giant-Slayer

Randy Smith is one of the most renowned golf instructors in the game, and one of his top students just had the best week of his career.

Teachers tell you what you want to know. Guides walk alongside you on the steep path to greatness, instilling wisdom, prodding you forward and helping carry your load when necessary.

In the world of golf, Randy Smith, PGA Instructor, falls firmly into the latter category.

Based at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, the 18-time PGA of America National Award-winner and PGA of America Hall of Famer has developed a reputation over 40 years as the go-to instructor for young players in North Texas, starting with PGA Tour veteran Justin Leonard.

This year, his student Scottie Scheffler became “The Giant Slayer” at The Ryder Cup. In this interview Smith talks about Scheffler's rise, the keys to great instruction and more.

Hit the play button above to listen and look for more new episodes of Golf Talk America coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.