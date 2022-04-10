Listen: Scottie Scheffler's Coach Knew His Star Student Would Threaten at Masters

In this throwback episode from 2020, Randy Smith, Scottie Scheffler's longtime coach, shares some observations about his star pupil. The episode also includes some thoughts from Scheffler as he wrapped up the 2020 Masters.

Following his first Masters in 2020, Scottie Scheffler joined the Beyond the Clubhouse Podcast to share here what he likes about Augusta, and Randy Smith, his coach since the age of 7, discusses Scheffler's biggest strengths and what makes him tick.

"Number one, it's not getting ahead of himself. He has a great way of staying in the moment," Smith said. "Number two is the balance of his game. Driving it really well. He drives it long, he drives it very accurately, and that's a huge part of his game. His iron play is very consistent. His short game is very creative, he has a lot of feel in his hands. He's a streaky putter and he likes putting bentgrass, I'll tell you that.

"Once he gets a good feel for the speed of the greens, with the right breaks will be important."

Smith has now coached Scheffler for 19 years, and he's seen a nice progression with his prized pupil.

"When he was a kid he could really golf his ball, now he's just extremely good."

So good he just might win the 2022 Masters on Sunday.

Hit the play button above to listen to this throwback episode, and look for more Beyond the Clubhouse episodes coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.