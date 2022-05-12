Skip to main content

Sebastian Munoz Makes History With Opening 60 at AT&T Byron Nelson

The Colombian is the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season after a 12-under Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch.

Through eight holes in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sebastian Munoz was 2 under. He had been 3 under, but a bogey after a wayward drive at the 8th hole was disappointing.

But after that? Not so disappointing.

The Colombian played the last 10 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in 10 under on Thursday, including a back-nine 28, to shoot 12-under-par 60. 

He eagled two par 5s and had six birdies, including three in a row to finish, over that blistering 10-hole stretch.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

He also shot 10-under-par 60 in November at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia, making him the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season.

Munoz joins Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Matt Jones with a round of 12-under this season; all three were shot in at Kapalua in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Munoz led the AT&T Byron Nelson by four shots after the morning wave on Thursday. The 29-year-old has one win on the PGA Tour, the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship. 

Sebastian Munoz at 2020 WGC Mexico
News

Sebastian Munoz Makes History With Opening 60 at AT&T Byron Nelson

By John Schwarb19 seconds ago
Scottie Scheffler, pictured on Sunday at Augusta National, won the 2022 Masters.
Instruction

How Scottie Scheffler’s Unusual Move Has Made Him Golf’s Hottest Player

By Andy Brumer54 minutes ago
The LIV Golf Invitational Series logo with the Riyadh Golf Club.
News

FAQ of the LIV Golf Invitational Series: Players TBA, Not Granted Releases From Other Tours

By Bob Harig4 hours ago
Greg Norman at 2020 QBE Shootout
News

Norman’s Khashoggi Remark a Reminder of Endless Greed Baked Into LIV Golf

By Michael Rosenberg7 hours ago
Commentary
Justin Thomas is pictured at the 2022 RBC Heritage.
News

'What We Have is Pretty Good Too': Players React to Denial of LIV Golf Releases

By Bob Harig21 hours ago
Cover of Rick Reilly's new book, "So Help Me Golf"
News

Catching Up With Rick Reilly and His New Book, 'So Help Me Golf'

By Gary Van SickleMay 11, 2022
Thomas Bjorn is pictured at the 2018 PGA Championship.
News

Thomas Bjorn Named Vice Captain for 2023 European Ryder Cup Team

By Associated PressMay 11, 2022
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan addresses the media prior to the 2022 Players Championship.
News

PGA Tour Draws Line in Sand, Refuses to Grant Releases for LIV Golf Events

By Bob HarigMay 10, 2022
Justin Rose won the last USGA championship held at Merion, the 2013 U.S. Open.
News

Nearly 70 Years Later, the Curtis Cup Matches Are Returning to Merion

By Joe LoganMay 10, 2022