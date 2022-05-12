Sebastian Munoz Makes History With Opening 60 at AT&T Byron Nelson

The Colombian is the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season after a 12-under Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch.

Through eight holes in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sebastian Munoz was 2 under. He had been 3 under, but a bogey after a wayward drive at the 8th hole was disappointing.

But after that? Not so disappointing.

The Colombian played the last 10 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in 10 under on Thursday, including a back-nine 28, to shoot 12-under-par 60.

He eagled two par 5s and had six birdies, including three in a row to finish, over that blistering 10-hole stretch.

He also shot 10-under-par 60 in November at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia, making him the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season.

Munoz joins Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Matt Jones with a round of 12-under this season; all three were shot in at Kapalua in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Munoz led the AT&T Byron Nelson by four shots after the morning wave on Thursday. The 29-year-old has one win on the PGA Tour, the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship.