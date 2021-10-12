Listen: Should Mickelson Play Full-Time on Champions Tour?

    • October 12, 2021
    Should Phil Mickelson Play Full-Time on Champions Tour?

    In a new episode of Course of Life, the guys return from vacation to talk Tour events in Vegas and Phil's incredible run on the senior circuit.
    The Course of Life Podcast has returned from vacation, and hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell had productive weeks in Southwest Florida, headlined by Lauzon's trip to Popstroke.

    But then the topic quickly shifts to golf, and low scores in Vegas at the Shriners Children's Open.

    On the Champions Tour, Phil Mickelson raised his win average to 75% with a victory in Jacksonville, begging the questions once again if he should go there full-time.

    The Tour stays in Vegas for the CJ Cup, but and in a field with a surprising amount of star power, Alex and Michael are keeping an eye on Xander Schauffele.

    In the Tuned In segment, Alex is watching the international phenomenon that is "Squid Game" while Michael is laughing it up with Steve Martin in "Only Murders in the Building."

    This week's guest is the Volvik's VP of Marketing, Wes Whittingham, who discusses his love for the game, how popular colorful golf balls could be in five years, and Volvik's partnership with Disney to produce Superhero golf balls.

    And as the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is getting ready for Halloween baking, while Michael finally found his way to a Buc-ee's.

    Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

    Phil Mickelson

    Phil Mickelson plays the 2021 Furyk and Friends in Jacksonville.
