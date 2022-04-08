Skip to main content

2022 Masters: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau Among Notables to Miss Cut

Spieth made a stunning double bogey on the 18th hole to fall below the 2022 Masters weekend cutline.

The 2022 Masters will be missing a few big names this weekend.

Among the players to miss the cut: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Spieth's MC is perhaps the most shocking. He entered the second nine on Friday squarely in contention. But he splashed two shots into Rae's Creek on the par-3 12th in a scene eerily similar to his crack-up in the final round in 2016, and then doubled 18 to stumble in at 6 over for the event.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Koepka was among the betting favorites to win a fifth career major and first green jacket, but shot 75-75.

DeChambeau said earlier this week that he was at "80%" health as he recovers from hip and wrist injuries. He was never a factor this week.

Justin Rose led this event for two rounds last year and has two runner-up finishes. But he shot 76-76 to finish 8-over.

Gary Woodland entered the Masters fresh off an encouraging Florida Swing plus a T8 at last week's Valero Texas Open. He shot 75-77.

It also hasn't been an easy two days for the Masters' elder statesmen. Bernhard Langer (+8), Fred Couples (+10), Larry Mize (+11), Sandy Lyle (+14) and Jose Maria Olazabal (+17) are heading home early. 

Jordan-Spieth
News

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau Among Notables to Miss Cut

By Morning Read Staff13 minutes ago
Charl Schwartzel sizes up a shot from the pine straw during the second round of the 2022 Masters.
News

Charl Schwartzel Summons Old Masters Vibes to Get in Contention Again

By Alex Miceli24 minutes ago
Stewart-Cink
News

Watch: Stewart Cink Aces Par-3 16th Hole at Augusta, Celebrates With Son/Caddie

By Mike Purkey1 hour ago
Bubba-Watson
News

Watch: Bubba Watson Hits (Another) Absurd Recovery Shot From Deep Within Pines at Masters

By Jeff Ritter1 hour ago
Tiger Woods again drew plenty of attention Friday at the Masters.
News

Tiger Woods' First Hole on Friday: Big Crowd, Navy Sweater, White Shoes, Bogey

By Mike Purkey3 hours ago
Nelly-Korda
News

Former No. 1 Nelly Korda Announces Undergoes Surgery for Blood Clot

By Mike Purkey3 hours ago
Tiger Woods hits from a bunker during his first hole in Round 2 of the 2022 Masters.
News

Day 2 Masters Updates: Follow Tiger Woods at Augusta, More News and Notes

By Morning Read Staff5 hours ago
Louis Oosthuizen tees off in the first round of the 2022 Masters.
News

Louis Oosthuizen Withdraws From Masters; Tiger Woods' Group Now a Twosome

By Morning Read Staff6 hours ago
Live-From-Augusta-Podcast
News

Listen: Tiger Woods Will Try to Make Weekend Cut (And Maybe More)

By Frank Bassett and Stephanie Apstein7 hours ago