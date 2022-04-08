Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau Among Notables to Miss Cut

Spieth made a stunning double bogey on the 18th hole to fall below the 2022 Masters weekend cutline.

The 2022 Masters will be missing a few big names this weekend.

Among the players to miss the cut: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Spieth's MC is perhaps the most shocking. He entered the second nine on Friday squarely in contention. But he splashed two shots into Rae's Creek on the par-3 12th in a scene eerily similar to his crack-up in the final round in 2016, and then doubled 18 to stumble in at 6 over for the event.

Koepka was among the betting favorites to win a fifth career major and first green jacket, but shot 75-75.

DeChambeau said earlier this week that he was at "80%" health as he recovers from hip and wrist injuries. He was never a factor this week.

Justin Rose led this event for two rounds last year and has two runner-up finishes. But he shot 76-76 to finish 8-over.

Gary Woodland entered the Masters fresh off an encouraging Florida Swing plus a T8 at last week's Valero Texas Open. He shot 75-77.

It also hasn't been an easy two days for the Masters' elder statesmen. Bernhard Langer (+8), Fred Couples (+10), Larry Mize (+11), Sandy Lyle (+14) and Jose Maria Olazabal (+17) are heading home early.