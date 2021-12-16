First Look: Srixon's Q-Star Finds Sweet Spot

In the world of golf balls, the three basic types of covers are: Surlyn, ionomer and urethane. Surlyn is prevalent in the two-piece balls that are harder, made for distance and don’t spin much around the greens. Urethane is found in premium three-, four- and five-piece balls and is softer and thinner, which allows for more short-game spin.

Srixon Ionomer is somewhere in between — not too hard and not exactly soft — and is found in Srixon’s newest version of its Q-Star ball. The Q-Star is a two-piece offering, which puts it in the category of a less expensive ball aimed at higher-handicap players. But it’s not a rock, either. The Q-Star has been engineered for distance, for certain, but also for more spin than the previous model. Srixon The company’s FastLayer core is in its sixth generation and has been reformulated in the Q-Star, thus lowering the compression. That makes for a better ball flight, especially for those players with low-to-moderate swing speeds. The company says the Q-Star’s 338 Speed Dimple Pattern contributes to more distance with less drag and a more penetrating ball flight, especially from lower-lofted clubs. Srixon The ionomer cover is coated with Spin Skin with SeRM, which debuted in 2019. The company says the coating helps the ball dig into grooves on irons and wedges and creates superior spin over its previous models. Srixon The Q-Star is available in the company’s Pure White and Tour Yellow and retails for $27.99 a dozen. Shop: Srixon golf balls in our e-commerce store

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.