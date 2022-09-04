Skip to main content

A Sunday 63 With a Hot Finish Lifts Gaby Lopez to Victory at the LPGA Dana Open

The 28-year-old Mexican rallied from four shots behind, closing with three straight birdies to win by one in Ohio.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open.

Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang.

All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her.

No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career LPGA Tour victory, and her first since the Tournament of Champions to start the 2020 season.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“I knew I had to make it because Megan was going to make hers,” Lopez said. “I practice exactly for this moment. We got the job done.”

Khang, who shot 29 on the front on a rain-softened course, closed with a 64.

Lucy Li, the 19-year-old Californian who started the final round with a one-shot lead, struggled to make birdies. Her hopes effectively ended when she hit into a fairway bunker on the 16th hole, played well short of the green and missed a 5-foot par putt.

Gaby Lopez watches a chip at the 2021 CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.
News

A Sunday 63 With a Hot Finish Lifts Gaby Lopez to Victory at the LPGA Dana Open

By Associated Press
Oliver Wilson hits a shot at the 2022 Barbasol Championship.
News

Oliver Wilson Ends Eight-Year Winless Drought on DP World Tour

By Associated Press
Martin Kaymer plays out of a bunker in the second round of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational event outside Boston.
News

Shorts Come Out in LIV Golf and Talor Gooch Rises to the Top in Boston

By Associated Press
Lucy Li plays a shot at the 2022 CP Women's Open in Canada.
News

Lucy Li, 19, Shoots Saturday 67 to Lead By 1 at the LPGA Dana Open

By Associated Press
USATSI_18970904
News

Matthew Wolff Makes LIV Golf History to Lead in Boston

By Associated Press
Phil Mickleson, 2022 US Open
News

Phil Mickelson Says He 'Wholeheartedly' Expects to Play in 2023 Masters

By John Schwarb
Greg Norman is pictured at the 2022 LIV Golf event at Bedminster, New Jersey.
News

LIV Golf is Drawing Up a 2023 Schedule to Start in February and Include Events in Spain and Australia

By Alex Miceli
Bryson DeChambeau met with media on Tuesday at the LIV Golf Invitational event outside Portland, Oregon.
News

Former PGA Tour Players Now With LIV Have Memberships Revoked for Next Season

By Bob Harig
Shop the latest golf shoes - trendy, stylish, cool - on Morning Read's pro shop.
Shop

Shop: 5 Golf Shoe Brands That are Trending and on Sale Now

By Morning Read Staff