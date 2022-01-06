First Look: TaylorMade's Stealth Irons, Fairways, Hybrids

TaylorMade's use of carbon throughout its Stealth clubs allows manufacturer to design with improved launch, stability and forgiveness in mind.

Carbon plays a significant role in TaylorMade's line of irons, fairways and hybrids. TaylorMade

TaylorMade Stealth irons

Men's Offerings: 4-PW (7-piece set with AW, SW and LW also available). Irons feature KBS Max MT 85 steel shafts (S, R) or Fujikura’s Ventus Red graphite shafts (7S, 6R and 5A). Stock grips are Lamkin’s Crossline 360 48.5g (Black/Red).

Women's Offerings: 4-PW (7-piece set with AW, SW and LW also available). Irons feature Aldila Ascent Ladies shaft. Stock grips are Lamkin Ladies Sonar 38g (Grey/White).

Price: $999 (steel shaft); $1,099 (graphite shaft).

Available: Currently available for preorder; in retail on April 1.

TaylorMade Stealth / Stealth Plus fairways, hybrids

Stealth Plus Offerings: Rocket 3 (13.5° and 15° lofts), Rocket 5 (19° loft). The Plus will feature a Project X Hzrdus Smoke RDX Red 70 shaft — though other options will be available at no additional cost — and a Lamkin Crossline Black/Red Grip (50g).

Stealth Offerings: 3 (15°), 3HL (16.5°), 5 (18°), 7 (21°) and 9 (24°). The stock shaft is the Fujikura Ventus Red FW 5/6, Additional custom shaft options are available at no extra cost. The stock grip is Lamkin's Crossline Black/Red Grip (50g).

Women's Stealth Offerings: 3HL (16.5°), 5 (19°), 7 (21°), 9 (24°). The women's version features a Aldila Ascent Ladies shaft and the Lamkin Ladies Sonar grip.

Price: Stealth Plus ($429.99), Stealth ($329.99)

Available: Currently available for preorder; in retail on Feb. 4.

While carbon fiber is the major tech news for TaylorMade’s new Stealth drivers, it also plays a significant role in the remainder of the Stealth line — fairways, hybrids and irons.

The multi-material story in the Stealth fairway woods is a carbon crown with a titanium face and well-placed steel in the sole. The Stealth Plus features ultra-thin Zatech titanium in the face to increase ball speeds by approaching the limits of face flexibility. The crown has a 12 percent larger carbon surface, which allows for more weight lower in the clubhead for better launch.

The 80-gram V-Steel sole is an ode to TaylorMade’s fairway woods of the same name, which were known for their ease of playability and were wildly popular with professionals and better players nearly 20 years ago. At 175cc, the Stealth Plus has a 12 percent larger face than the previous SIM2 model.

The Stealth fairway woods check in at 190cc and the company says are designed with a combination of distance and forgiveness due to the C300 TwistFace and a refined V Steel sole. Both the Stealth and Stealth Plus have the company’s Thru-Slot Speed Pocket, which maximizes speed, especially on hits low in the face.

The Stealth Plus hybrids are designed for better players who are hanging onto their long irons and looking for a replacement that offers control of trajectory and shot shape with added forgiveness. It’s also adjustable to the tune of 1.5 degrees of loft.

The Stealth hybrids have a carbon crown that allows more weight lower in the clubhead for easier launch, stability and more forgiveness. Both models have a steel C300 Twist Face and the Speed Pocket, similar to the Stealth fairways.

The Stealth irons continue the carbon fiber theme, using a composite in the multi-material construction of the game-improvement irons. Using the company’s Cap Back design that it introduced in SIM2 Max and SIM Max OS irons, Stealth starts with a hollow iron, replacing the normal steel back with a low-density, polymer composite cap.

The company says that construction allows better flex in the clubface, thus improving ball speed and forgiveness across the face. The company’s Thru-Slot Speed Pocket is also featured in the Stealth irons, which optimizes the sweet spot.

TaylorMade engineers also looked at the place where golfers looking for game-improvement irons need help most, which is low in the face. The toe wrap construction takes weight from the high toe and moves it into the sole of the iron. The result is a lower center of gravity and higher launch.

Stealth irons also feature the company’s inverted cone technology, located heel-to-toe in the 4-iron though the pitching wedge. The long irons are designed with more draw bias, which is progressively reduced through the short end of the set.