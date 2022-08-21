Skip to main content

Texas A&M Senior Sam Bennett Holds on to Win U.S. Amateur

The No. 3 amateur in the world jumped out to a 5-up lead and survived a comeback from Ben Carr at Ridgewood Country Club.

PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday, building a 5-up lead over Ben Carr and holding on for a 1-up victory at Ridgewood Country Club.

Bennett is No. 3 in the world amateur ranking and had to get past three straight players ranked in the top 10 to reach the championship match.

It was tighter than he would have wanted.

Bennett was 3 up after the first 18 holes and won two more holes early in the afternoon to seize control. Carr kept chipping away and pulled within one hole with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th.

Needing to win the 18th to extend the match, Carr missed the fairway to the right and came up short. He chipped to 8 feet. Bennett was on the green and had two putts from 12 feet to win. He lagged it to within inches for the win.

Bennett is exempt into the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open next year.

Sam Bennett is pictured at the 2022 U.S. Open.
