That Time Arnold Palmer Nearly Caused a Woman in the Crowd to Faint Just By Winking at Her

In the latest Under the Strap Podcast, longtime looper Steve Hulka shares some great stories from his career.

It's American Express Championship week, and caddie Steve Hulka joins the Under the Strap podcast. Hulka has been a Tour caddie since 1972, and he spent several years looping for Hall of Famer David Graham. Hulka has stories about Graham and also some great tales about the old Bob Hope Classic (now known as The American Express, which will be played this week), including one where Arnold Palmer nearly caused a woman to faint just by winking at her. 

The chat also includes some discussion about how green-reading used to work, and the times Jack Nicklaus’ longtime caddie, Angelo Argea, used to tip caddies in the morning wave if they told him the hole locations for when Jack would play in the afternoon.

Hit the play button above to listen to the episode, and look for more episodes of the Under the Strap Podcast coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network. 

