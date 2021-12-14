Start Planning That 2022 Golf Vacation

The 2021 Golf Vacations Guide
After the hustle and bustle of the hectic holiday season is over, you’ll have time to plan that well-deserved golf getaway you’ve been dreaming about.
These nine golf destinations were chosen for the overall experience, meaning if golf is all you want, that's fine. But if you also want additional amenities that appeal to a broad array interests, these places deliver.
Fairmont Mayakoba
> Location: Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico.
> Info: Like the chameleon from which the course takes its name, the 7,000-yard-plus El Camaleon Golf Course designed by Greg Norman is home to the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic. … The course offers constantly changing views as it winds through three diverse ecosystems — the tropical Mayan jungle, mangrove wetlands and the Mexican Caribbean Sea coastline. … Distinctive hazards such as cenotes (sink holes), extensive bunkers and crystal-clear fresh water canals are unique features of El Camaleon. … After golf, indulge at the world-class Willow Spa for an invigorating massage under the leafy canopy of a private treatment room overlooking the treetops of the mangrove forest.
> Additional amenities: Dining, beach and watersports, pools, dive school, private yacht charters, racket club, archery, cenote exploration, kids club, baby sitting service, biking, paddleboard, kayak, runners club, culinary activities, birdwatching, boat tours, Mayan ruin tours, and shopping.
> Contact: FairmontMayakoba.com or call 800.540.6088.
Pebble Beach Resorts
> Location: Pebble Beach / Monterey Peninsula, Calif.
> Info: Considered one of the, if not most, iconic golf courses in the country, Pebble Beach Resorts boasts its oceanfront golf course, Pebble Beach, in addition to Spyglass Hill Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Old Del Monte Golf Course and the new Tiger Woods redesigned short course, The Hay. ... A treasure steeped in history since 1919, Pebble Beach is home to numerous professional and invitational golf events, including six U.S. Opens. … Pebble Beach Resorts is a special seaside escape for golf and grand accommodations on California’s majestic Monterey Peninsula. … Experience unforgettable golf, peaceful relaxation and memorable service at three world-class resorts — The Lodge at Pebble Beach, The Inn at Spanish Bay and Casa Palmero.
> Additional Amenities: Extraordinary dining, premier spa, pool, scenic 17-mile drive, tennis, fitness center, horseback riding, hiking trails, complimentary shuttle service between courses, academy practice facility and shopping at several resort shops and nearby Carmel-by-the-Sea.
> Contact: PebbleBeach.com or call 800.877.0597.
Whistling Straits - Destination Kohler
> Location: Kohler, Wis.
> Info: Two dynamic courses designed by Pete Dye and home to six major golf championships and the Ryder Cup. ... The Straits Course is open, rugged and windswept, sculpted along miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, and considered one of the great championship courses in the United States. … The Irish Course is interspersed with meandering streams and has fescue grasses of greens and golden browns. It's a throwback to the raw freshness of Ireland. … With holes named O’Man, Snake, Shipwreck, On The Rocks, Cliff Hanger and Pinched Nerve, you’ll be in for a golf experience of a lifetime. … Destination Kohler offers a variety of well-curated packages to help golfers experience championship-caliber courses along with world-class accommodations and resort amenities.
> Additional amenities: Golf academy, Topgolf swing studio, a range of dining experiences, five-star Kohler Waters spa, hiking trails, bike paths, yoga, fitness, fishing, kayaking, indoor/outdoor tennis courts, pickleball, pools, hot tubs, beach access, more than 20 unique, boutique shops, and garden and factory tours.
> Contact: DestinationKohler.com or call 800.344.2838.
Pinehurst Resort
> Located: Pinehurst, N.C.
> Info: The Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst includes accommodations for two nights at your choice of charming hotels, three rounds of world-class golf, famous Southern breakfast daily and a three-course dinner each night. … Test your game on your choice of Pinehurst’s nine legendary golf courses. … Experience Ross’ turtleback greens on No. 2, the first anchor site of the U.S. Open; Gil Hanse’s bold redesign of No. 4; or the natural beauty of Tom Fazio’s No. 8. ... Enjoy another round with each additional night stayed.
> Additional amenities: Spa, pools, lake, boating, fishing, biking, tennis, lawn sports, fitness facility and Pinehurst Village just a short walk away.
> Contact: Pinehurst.com or call (855)235-8507.
PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness Resort
> Location: Girona, Spain.
> Info: PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness Resort continues to exceed expectations as one of the world’s leading real estate developments and fully-serviced lifestyle resorts. … A recipient of numerous acclaims, including Spain’s No. 1 golf resort, it incorporates two championship golf courses, two hotels, plus holiday rentals and real estate ownership opportunities. … State of the art practice facilities, lessons, swing analysis, club fitting and a Toptracer range are part of the Golf Hub offerings. … Nestled in the Catalan forest, the Wellness Center is where relaxation and nutrition meets state-of-the-art-technology. Services include indulgent massages, technology-led treatments, a state-of-the-art gym, sports recovery, wellness programs, aesthetics, and experts to sculpt your retreat to suit you. … With hundreds of miles of quiet roads, Girona and Costa Brava are favorite spots for cyclists to enjoy warm-weather training with breathtaking views at every turn.
> Additional amenities: Restaurants, spa, outdoor pool with spacious terrace, solarium, children’s pool, kids club crafts and movies, outdoor activities, a family adventure park with zip line, cycling, trekking, horse-riding, golf cart/buggy races, birdwatching, wine tasting, tennis and paddle courts, yoga, edible landscape tours, ecodiversity tours, organic gardening class, and bird-house building.
> Contact: PGACatalunya.com or call +34.972.472.249.
Kiawah Island Golf Resort
> Location: Kiawah Island, S.C.
> Info: Considered a true island paradise, Kiawah Island is 10 miles of wide, immaculate, oceanfront beach. … The resort is a destination for luxury golf and beach vacations near Charleston, S.C. ... Indulge in five-star accommodations, world-class resort amenities, superb dining, award-winning recreational activities, and some of the most respected golf courses in the nation. ... The resort has held a PGA Championship and Ryder Cup, and has fully renovated all five acclaimed golf courses. The island is now in the midst of a multi-year expansion, adding a collection of stunning new resort buildings and improvements that will enhance your Southern hospitality experience. … You’ll enjoy all of this and more in distinctively tranquil natural surroundings.
> Additional amenities: Spa, pools, tennis, beaches, bike rentals, kayaking, stand-up paddleboard, surf camp, birding, dolphin encounters, holiday events, fitness and sports, and numerous additional activities.
> Contact: KiawahResort.com or call 800.654.2924.
Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa
> Location: Palm Coast, Fla.
> Info: Situated on a stunning stretch of unspoiled beach along the Atlantic Coast, Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa features 300 guest rooms and suites in three towers, along with spacious condominiums and well-appointed public areas. ... Enjoy a taste of casual luxury designed for family vacations, weekends with friends, or elevated corporate gatherings. … Play at two award-winning golf courses — the Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course that winds along pristine wetlands and sparkling lakes, and the Conservatory Course, designed by Tom Watson, highlighted by waterfalls, babbling brooks and field stone work. … The resort is also a short drive from 10 other top area courses and the World Golf Hall of Fame. A Golf Service Coordinator is able to help plan a group golf outing. … The Spa at Hammock Beach provides wellness and tranquility with an award-winning team of spa experts, 10 exquisitely appointed treatment rooms and salon in over 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.
> Additional amenities: Five restaurants and cafes, lobby bar and sports pub, spa, indoor pool, fantasy pool complex, beach, kids club day camps, boat marina, tennis, fitness, nature hikes, putting course, bicycling, complimentary photo adventure outing, fishing, sightseeing and sunset cruises on the Intercoastal, stand-up paddle boarding, horseback riding, shopping, plus nearby attractions such as St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, Marineland, Daytona International Speedway and Black Raven Pirate Adventure.
> Contact: HammockBeach.com or call 866.841.0287.
Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort
> Location: Newtown Mount Kennedy, County Wicklow, Ireland.
> Info: Often referred to as the Augusta National of Ireland, Druids Glen Resort is a five-star hideaway where nature and luxury meet to create a memorable escape. … Nestled in 360 acres between the Wicklow Mountains and the Irish Sea, yet only 30 minutes from Dublin, the resort provides a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. … Two championship golf courses — both of which are renowned as being amongst the finest, most challenging and most enjoyable in Europe — allow golfing guests to enjoy varied play over equally exhilarating landscapes. … The Druids Glen Course is famous for hosting four Irish Opens and the prestigious Seve Trophy. Druids Heath Course once hosted the Irish PGA Championship and is known as “nature’s gift to golf,” weaving its way around quarries, trees, lakes and pot bunkers with breathtaking views over the Irish Sea. … In addition to outstanding golf, the resort is an ideal place for a family getaway.
> Additional amenities: Pool, driving range, walking trail, picnic area, playground, mini soccer pitch, children’s on-site activities including movies, cycling, fishing, water sports, local attractions in Wicklow such as Genre Farm, Sealife Aquarium Bray, Killruddery House and Gardens, Powerscourt Waterfall, horse riding, beaches, restaurants, meeting space, wedding venues, historic house and garden tours, health club, and award-winning spa.
> Contact: DruidsGlenResort.com or call +353.1.287.0800.
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
> Location: Maui, Hawaii.
> Info: Mountain-, garden- and ocean-view suites and guest rooms — ranging from 600 square feet to a three-bedroom, 7,200-square-foot presidential suite. … Three lush tropical 18-hole golf courses with views of the Pacific have a range of tee boxes at each hole to appeal to any golfer's playing level. … A Topgolf Swing Suite features a simulator bay and variety of virtual games, including zombie dodgeball, baseball, football, hockey and more. … A driving range, putting greens, golf lessons, pro shop and rentals provide the essentials to tune up any golf game. … A luxurious spa and wellness center includes massage treatments in a traditional open-air thatched hut next to the ocean.
> Additional amenities: Pools, beach, dining, meetings, events and wedding facilities, water sports, custom-tailored excursions like helicopter tours and whale watching, and complimentary ‘kids for all seasons’ recreational and educational programs.
> Contact: FourSeasons.com or call 808.874.8000.