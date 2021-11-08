Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    The One Thing a PGA Tour Pro Needs Before Winning His First Event

    In this new episode, Mal Baker, caddie for Talor Gooch, discusses the keys to a breakthrough win, how he preps for a Tour week and the upcoming Tour stop in Houston.
    Author:

    In this new episode of the Under the Strap podcast, host John Rathouz welcomes Mal Baker, caddie for PGA Tour pro Talor Gooch, who has been one of the hottest players on Tour lately and is heading back to the Houston Open this week. Gooch has finished fourth in Houston each of the last two years (at two different venues).

    Baker has been on Gooch’s bag for his entire PGA Tour career, and he riffs on how patience is the most important key for Gooch to get his first-career W. Also, it’s more important in Baker’s opinion to keep bogeys off the card than put birdies on it.

    Baker also gives some great insight into how he likes to walk a new course (like this week’s Memorial Park, which was redone by Brooks Koepka before last year’s tournament) back to front starting on 18 green.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Hit the play button above and look for more new episodes of Under the Strap coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

    Under The Strap
    News

    The One Thing a PGA Tour Pro Needs Before Winning His First Event

    16 seconds ago
    Viktor Hovland plays the 2021 Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
    News

    Viktor Hovland, With a Borrowed Driver, Repeats as Mayakoba Champion

    15 hours ago
    Steven Alker
    News

    Steven Alker Caps Dream Summer by Winning on PGA Tour Champions

    17 hours ago
    Viktor Hovland at the 2021 Tour Championship.
    News

    Viktor Hovland Cruises to a Win in Mexico to Bank $1.296 million

    17 hours ago
    Thomas Pieters plays the third round of the 2021 Portugal Masters.
    News

    Thomas Pieters Wins Portugal Masters for First Victory Since 2019

    21 hours ago
    ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
    Golf Innerview with Ann Liguori

    Alison Metcalfe Talks Irish Golf Tourism for 2022

    23 hours ago
    rachel-heck-dan-bennet-james-piot-rose-zhang
    News

    Tattoo Snafu Can't Keep Sam Bennett from Men's Spirit International Title

    Nov 7, 2021
    Viktor Hovland at the 2021 U.S. Open.
    News

    Viktor Hovland Leads at Mayakoba After a Third-Round 62

    Nov 7, 2021
    kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
    News

    Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

    Nov 7, 2021