Tiger's Measuring Stick Event, the PIP's Fine Print and LIV Golfers in the Majors
The holiday weekend didn't have a ton of golf—but Cam Smith won in his native Australia. On this page you'll find links to Bob Harig's coverage of what December has in store, and more.
What Kind of a Measuring Stick Will This Hero World Challenge Be for Tiger?
The Hero World Challenge is an easygoing event in an easygoing place for a handful of the PGA Tour's elite, but Bob Harig writes how for Tiger Woods the event has long served as a measuring stick for the state of his game.
There Is Fine Print in the PIP Payouts, but the Winner Will Get His Money
The winners of the $100 million Player Impact Program were announced last week, with Tiger Woods the winner again. There are strings around the money including a playing component, and Bob Harig explains the fine print and why the man pictured above will make sure Tiger will get his full payout.
For LIV Golfers, the Time to Sweat is Coming for Spots in Majors
The 2023 majors will be intriguing on so many levels, but how many LIV Golf players will be in the fields? The Official World Golf Ranking plays a big part in that with its year-end top 50, and Bob Harig looks at who is on that bubble and what the majors status is for several top LIV players.
Where Will LIV Golf Play in 2023?
The 2023 LIV Golf schedule isn't official yet, but Bob Harig is hearing some things about where the first event may be along with more details.
Fore! Things: A Busy Australian Open, LIV Golf Ticket Sales and Sergio Hits a Low
Bob Harig's weekly Fore! Things always has a few choice nuggets, and this week's includes some world ranking factoids including a spot that Sergio Garcia hasn't seen in a very, very long time.
