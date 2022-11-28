Tiger's Measuring Stick Event, the PIP's Fine Print and LIV Golfers in the Majors

Bob Harig will be in the Bahamas this week, observing Tiger like everyone else, and offers other notes from around golf.

The holiday weekend didn't have a ton of golf—but Cam Smith won in his native Australia. On this page you'll find links to Bob Harig's coverage of what December has in store, and more.

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The Hero World Challenge is an easygoing event in an easygoing place for a handful of the PGA Tour's elite, but Bob Harig writes how for Tiger Woods the event has long served as a measuring stick for the state of his game.

Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports

The winners of the $100 million Player Impact Program were announced last week, with Tiger Woods the winner again. There are strings around the money including a playing component, and Bob Harig explains the fine print and why the man pictured above will make sure Tiger will get his full payout.

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 majors will be intriguing on so many levels, but how many LIV Golf players will be in the fields? The Official World Golf Ranking plays a big part in that with its year-end top 50, and Bob Harig looks at who is on that bubble and what the majors status is for several top LIV players.

John Jones/USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule isn't official yet, but Bob Harig is hearing some things about where the first event may be along with more details.

Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Bob Harig's weekly Fore! Things always has a few choice nuggets, and this week's includes some world ranking factoids including a spot that Sergio Garcia hasn't seen in a very, very long time.

